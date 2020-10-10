From Eminem & Nick Cannon To Taylor Swift & Katy Perry, Biggest Feuds Involving Artists

From Eminem and Nick Cannon's feud to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud, fans have seen many fights that have inspired many iconic songs and moments. No matter what the reason is, feuds in the music industry are very common and have led to some iconic moments in popular events as well. Take a look at some popular artists and the problems they have had with other artists in the article below.

Biggest feuds in the music industry

1. Eminem and Nick Cannon

Eminem and Nick Cannon's feud started off when Eminem dissed Nick in his new song - Lord Above. A while later, Nick also released a song called "Wild n Out". It was recently reported by Celebrity Insider that the feud has been resolved.

2. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

The feud between the two pop-stars started when three of Taylor Swift's back-up dancers left to join Katy Perry's crew. Taylor felt that Katy was trying to sabotage her performances and also dissed Katy in her new song. Katy then released 'Swish Swish Bish' which was a diss to Taylor.

3. Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus

The Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus feud started at the MTV VMA awards in 2015 when Nicki made a comment about Miley. Later in an interview, Miley said some very unkind things about Nicki.

4. Kanye and Taylor Swift

One of the most famous feuds between artists of that of Taylor Swift and Kanye West started at the VMA in 2009 when Kanye came onto the stage to mention that the award Taylor was receiving should have gone to Beyonce. Later, the two made up but when the song 'Famous' by Kanye was released, the whole feud was reignited. Taylor mentioned she didn't approve of the lyrics of the song that were defamatory to her while Kanye and Kim both mentioned that the lyrics were released after Swift's permission.

5. Kanye and Drake

Kanye and Drake have had a small feud. Kanye mentioned that he felt Drake dissed him in his new track, but Drake never confirmed. Later, Kanye also mentioned that Drake dissed his brand Yeezy as well.

6. Eminem and Mariah Carey

Eminem and Mariah Carey's feud started in 2001 when Eminem mentioned he and the singer dated, a claim Mariah refused. After a while, Eminem released 'Superman' which was a diss aimed at Mariah Carrey. Mariah then released 'Obsessed' which was a diss for Eminem.

7. Madonna and Elton John

Madonna and Elton John's feud started when Elton mentioned that Madonna's song for the Bond movie was the worst Bond theme song he had heard. A bit later, he mentioned to the media that he had actually sent an apology letter to Madonna over the whole thing and she had accepted his apology. The two legends are now friends.

9. Chris Brown and Drake

Chris Brown and Drake's feud started with each other over Rihanna. In 2012, the two artists were at the same club where a fight broke out between the two. Later, they also dissed each other in their concerts.

10. Prince and Michael Jackson

The feud between the legends started in 1982 when Michael's album sold out and Prince's didn't. Michael Jackson then also asked Prince to join him and others in 'We are The World' but Prince refused to join.

Promo Pic Credit: Flagrant's YouTube, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Eminem's Instagram

