Eminem And Nick Cannon Have Ended Their Feud, According To Crook

According to reports by Celebrity Insider, Eminem and Nick Cannon have had issues a number of times over the last two years, because of Eminem and Maria Carey dating once. It is now reported that one of Eminem’s frequent collaborator was put on blast by Eminem for hanging out with Nick Cannon. However, KXNG Crooked later took to social media and asked netizens to call down because the feud was ‘over’.

Eminem and Nick Cannon end their feud

One Twitter user said that Royce was hanging out with Eminem's enemy, asking what his fans thought about it. But Crook came in the star's support and said the issue was over and the two men are not enemies anymore. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Crook got involved between the two and managed to put an end to their differences. It was also reported that Nick Cannon had the desire to sit down and solve issues with Eminem.

Earlier, Nick Cannon slammed Eminem repeatedly after the rapper mentioned him in his second last record, Kamikaze. The album featured Eminem firing shots all over the hip hop industry, including some biggest rappers in the country. Nick Cannon wanted to marry Maria Carey, considering she was his dream girl while he was growing up. He had also mentioned in one of his interviews that one of his goals in life was to marry the pop star and he was proud of himself for making it happen.

Maria Carey, on the other hand, was rumoured to be releasing her memoir in which she has written about her relationship with Eminem, which eventually did not end well. Meanwhile, Eminem was scared of what would be included about him in Maria Carey’s memoir because of their failed relationship, which eventually turned out embarrassing for him.

