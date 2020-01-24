Eminem Defends His Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' After It Faces Backlash Over Lyrics

Eminem dropped an album on January 17, 2020, titled Music To Be Murdered By and it has 20 songs in it. One of the songs from the album is creating a controversy just likes several other Eminem songs have done in the past. But this time, Eminem spoke about the Manchester terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in his track.

This started a lot of controversies and has made the Rap God come forward to defend himself and explain why he did so. Take a look at what Eminem had to say here.

Eminem defends his album after it faces backlash over lyrics

Eminem took to his Instagram to share a heart full message where he clarified on how his lyrics are just an extended mirror image of the society. Take a look at what he had to say here

Eminem started out his post wriitng, “Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world, murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain.”

Eminem’s post:

This post came out after Manchester cities Mayor, Andy Burnham, released a statement addressed to BBC where he mentioned that the lyrics of the song are unnecessarily hurtful and are in a way deeply disrespectful to people and the families who lost their loved ones in the shooting.

Eminem in his song sings 'But I'm contemplating yelling "bombs away" on the game like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,' in his track Unaccommodating. This is the line which caused controversy for the Rap God.

