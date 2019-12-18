Suge Knight's Son Claims To Have Eminem Diss Track But 'too Disrespectful' To Share

Suge Knight's son, Suge Jacob Knight or Jake, claimed that he has recorded a diss track about Eminem but won’t share saying it’s too “disrespectful”. Suge Jacob, who Eminem’s diss track ‘The Invitation’, had earlier said that the fresh diss song would end Eminem’s career.

Knight shared an Instagram post which read, “I have the diss track but it’s so disrespectful that I’m not going to put it out.” He also gave a caption to the post that read, “I know the fans want it but sometimes us celebrities have to stay in control of the situation. It was fun tho (sic)”. He has been on a rant against Eminem recently even giving himself winning points which according to him is now 3-0.

Social media roasted Knight for his claims accused him of lying about the existence of such track. “You sound stupid and very salty. You're making yourself look bad 🤡,” commented a user on one of his Instagram posts. “You don’t have any fans😂 I only followed because I heard you were a great laugh,” commented another user.

Ladies and gentlemen,



Clown of the year. 🤡https://t.co/rf8fxjYqd8 — Southpawer 🍥 (@Southpawers) December 16, 2019

Eminem's feud with Knight, Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon recently dissed the slim shady rapper in collaboration with Suge Knight through a song titled The Interview. Eminem took a dig on Nick and tweeted, "I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!" Cannon released, in his latest track titled Pray for Him, not only dissed Eminem but also involved Eminem’s daughter Hailie in his lyrics. The lyrics of this diss track are, “We gon’ pray for him (Uh), and move Hailie out the way when we spray cans/ We don’t shoot kids and women (Nah), we shootin’ amen (Amen)”. The feud between the rappers had started when Eminem dropped a track titled Lord Above where he called Cannon and his ex, singer Mariah Carey, "a nutjob".

