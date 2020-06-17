Eminem Lists Greatest Rappers Of All Time; Includes Lil Wayne, 2Pac & More

Eminem is one of the most loved rappers of all time. He recently shared a list of who he thinks as the greatest rappers of all time. This list included names like Tupac and Jay-Z. Eminem AKA Marshall Mathers took to his Twitter to share the list. Take a look at it here to know more about it.

Eminem's greatest rappers of all time

On Sunday, June 13, Eminem replied to a tweet by a YouTuber NoLifeShaq. NoLifeShaq in his video was seen aksing about who is the greatest rapper of all time. The YouTuber was seen asking this question to 30 rappers in total.

This list included rappers from Drake to Travis Scott and several others. In the video, he showed how he had texted the rappers but he did not get a reply from all as the stars are seemingly busy. Take a look at the video here.

But in a surprising turn of events, Eminem replied to this post and expressed his opinion on the greatest rappers of all time. He expressed that there is no particular order for the rappers but the rappers in his list are Lil Wayne, 2Pac, Jay-Z, Royce Da 5'9, Redman, Notorious B.I.G, Treach, Kool G Rap, and Kxng Crooked. Apart from this, Slim Shady also gave a shout out to several rappers like LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane. Take a look at his tweets here.

For me, in no particular order... Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook.... — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane... — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

Eminem has been praising his peers in this time of lockdown. In May he had shared his Music To Be Quarantined By playlist on Siriux FM where he had expressed that 2Pac "might be the greatest songwriter of all time". After this, he had played 2Pac's song If I Die 2Nite. Apart from this, Eminem shared his list of top rappers back in 2002 in his song Till I Collapse. The lyrics of the song went as follows, "I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in/ It goes, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac and Biggie/ Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me".

On work front

Eminem released his latest album titled Music To Be Murdered By in January this year. One of the songs from the album titled Godzilla ft. Juice Wrld hit number one on charts shortly and was loved by fans. Apart from this, Music To be Murdered also got into a controversy like most of Slim Shady's songs. But fans came to his aid and supported the rapper for his work.

