Eminem Asks Fans To Text Him After Sharing Contact Information On Twitter

American rapper Eminem recently made headlines for his recent actions on the micro blogging site Twitter. He shared his contact information with one of his fans. Check the tweet here:

"Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back - ☎️ 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim https://t.co/NwGJHmZRvM pic.twitter.com/e44VLXvOfb — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2020

Eminem shares contact information on Twitter

When the fans click the particular link, it takes them to his contact information and opens up a text bubble that gives fans the opportunity to text the rapper. He also shared a small cut from his famous song Stan. The song seems like the perfect choice as the song features a hypothetical conversation between Eminem and one of his die-hard fans. Eminem also added the link for the app Community. This is a newly launched phone-based social media service that helps by generating phone numbers fans can use to ask questions about their favourite artists. This announcement was made after the Rap God singer announced that he will be hosting an online listening party next week that will focus on his third studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP.

On the professional front, Eminem recently released his album, Music To Be Murdered By. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WORLD have come together for a track. Eminem has brought on a great set of artists for this album. Popular faces like Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson, Paak, Don Toliver, King Crooked and Joell Ortiz have featured in Eminem’s latest album.

His album, however, had to face a lot of backlash. In a song from the album, Eminem has a line which stated, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”. It is clearly a reference of the tragic incident that happened at the pop singer’s show. Eminem’s controversial words about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert did not go down well with netizens. However, many fans backed the singer by saying that it is not shocking to see Eminem using such popular references to express what he wants to say.

