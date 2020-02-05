Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Sales Records You Must Check Out

Eminem’s latest release Music to Be Murdered By has debuted as the Number one album on the Billboard 200 chart. According to a report, a total of 279,000 album units have been sold in the United States of America by January 23, 2020. Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By took everyone by surprise when it came out on January 17, 2020. This album is the rapper’s first surprise-release since Kamikaze, which was launched in 2018.

Every No. 1 album of 2020, so far:@Harry_Styles Fine Line#JACKBOYS JACKBOYS@RoddyRicch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial@selenagomez Rare@Eminem Music To Be Murdered By — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 28, 2020

Sales records of Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By

The Billboard magazine publishes the most popular albums weekly. Based on its digital and retail sales, this chart tracks the outperforming album among others. As per a report, Music to Be Murdered By’s total sum, i.e 279,000, comprises of 154000 streaming equivalent albums (SEA), 117,000 in album sales and 8000 in track equivalent albums (TEA).

Additionally, 154,000 SEA is equal to 217.6 million on-demand streams. It has also been reported that even audio streams notched this album on the top in the last four months. After Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, this is the largest streaming week for an album. Malone’s album totaled around 220.9 million clicks during its second week of release, as per reports.

Eminem ranks sixth with 10 Number 1 albums

The ace rapper ranks sixth among those who have more than 10 No. 1 albums. Ahead of Eminem, The Beatles stands with 19, Jay-Z with 14, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand tie with 11 and Elvis Presley with 10 number one albums. Moreover, the Detroit-based rapper has the most consecutive No.1 debut albums on the Billboard 200, according to a report. He broke out of a tie with Kayne West with Music to Be Murdered By. West rocked his ninth Number 1 debut in 2019 with Jesus Is King.

