Eminem's "Unaccommodating" Lyrics And All The Personalities He Mentioned In The Song!

American rapper Eminem aka Marshall Mathews is known for his explicit lyrics and controversies that come along with them. Eminem has been roasting many celebs through his songs over the years. The Detroit rapper does not shy away from stating his thoughts in front of everyone.

He recently released a single titled Unaccommodating, which is his second single from his recent album called Music To be Murdered. Take a look at the song which recently became Eminem's 10th album to find a spot in Billboard's Top 200 chart.

Eminem's Unaccommodating lyrics

Ariana Grande concert

Eminem witnessed an assortment of criticism for featuring controversial lyrics with respect to the Manchester Arena bombing of May 2017. The incident took place while the people who attended Ariana Grande's concert were leaving from there.

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper mentioned his infamous feud with Machine Gun Kelly whom he referred to as MGK in the song. He also hinted out that in the war with MGK, he won as expected.

Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini, Osama bin Laden

Eminem is seen mentioning the fifth president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, as well as the former commander of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini. He is also seen in a spree fitting all the three radical figures together in the lyrics.

Anderson Silva

Eminem mentioned the horrific injury that the MMA player Anderson Silva received while during a fight. Silva's injury was so horrific and unforgettable that Eminem talked about the incident in his song.

Jon Benet

Eminem's lyrics "Look at how I'm behaving, they want me gone away, They wanna JonBenet me, I'm unaccommodating" refers to JonBenét Patricia Ramsey who was an American child beauty queen. She was killed at the age of 6 for ransom.



John Wayne Gacy

His lyrics "Man, I don't see why they hate me, I'm a clown-like John Wayne Gacy" refer to the American serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was infamous for his assaults during the years 1972 and 1978 in Illinois.

Lastly, Eminem also mentions about his contemporary artists like Jay Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, Thanos, Slim Shady (his alter ego), K Dot, and Snoop. He even calls his actions as similar to those of Thanos.

All about Eminem's latest album

Eminem's latest album titled Music To Be Murdered By released on January 17, 2020. The album secured the first position leaving behind the Manchester Indie band The Courteeners' album called More. Again. Forever. The rapper's lyrics are considered to be similar to those of his last album Kamikaze.

