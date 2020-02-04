Is Eminem's Popular Song 'Superman' For Mariah Carey? Here's The Full Story

The feud between Eminem and Mariah Carey, especially through songs, has always taken an interesting turn. Eminem released a fiery album dubbed The Warning, in which the lyrics seem to threaten Mariah on leaking some intimate voicemails and pictures that possibly could verify their relationship. Here is the brief story of Eminem and Mariah Carey.

Eminem addressing Mariah Carey in the song Superman

It all began in the year 2002 when Eminem addressed Mariah Carey in a song for the very first time. Superman which is a song from Eminem's third album The Eminem Show contained certain lyrics that addressed Mariah Carey. The song states if Mariah is trying to be his wife. But Carey denied their relationship on Larry King Live Show.

Later, Mariah Carey in the year 2003, got back at Eminem with a parody of her own. Her Marionette Show featured Eminem puppets. The song Clown from Charmbracelet album contained some lyrics that addressed Eminem. The lyrics state that he shouldn't have intimated them as lovers.

The feud continued as Eminem started addressing Mariah through his songs. Here is the list of songs and shows were he mentioned Carrey.

Eminem songs and shows addressing Mariah Carrey

In the year 2005, Eminem responded by playing voicemails allegedly to be from Carey. He again affirmed his disdain for the actor on Jimmy Crack Corn. The song stated his attention towards Carey.

Later in 2007, he addressed Carey in All Of Me. He further hauled more insults at Carey and her husband through the song Bagpipes from Baghdad; the song appeared on 2009's Relapse. Marish responded by dropping her new single titled Obsessed. The song is widely perceived as a diss to the rapper. Slim Shady fired back by dropping a diss track titled The Warning.

