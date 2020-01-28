Eminem's 'Godzilla' From 'Music To Be Murdered By' Grabs The 3rd Spot At Hot 100 List

Eminem shocked the whole world when he dropped his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By. The album has a total of 20 tracks and some of them have been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 since its release. Eminem has also collaborated with a number of new artists in this album. His first collaboration with Juice WRLD is featured in this album with the song named Godzilla. Read more to know about Eminem and Juice WRLD’s Godzilla.

Eminem collaborates with Juice WRLD for Godzilla

Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered by has certainly lived up to the Detroit based rapper’s record by giving his 10th consecutive chart-topping album. From the album, Godzilla has given an outshining performance than other tracks by making it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WRLD have come together for a track. Read more about Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By.

Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By

In one of Eminem’s new songs from his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, he mentioned the tragic incident that occurred three years ago. The song called Unaccomodating features Young M.A and the song features the two rappers going at the top of their games. Here are some fan reactions on Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By.

#Eminem is still the highest selling artist in the world after 0 promo, getting ignored by Grammys and getting trashed by media for absolutely nothing.



Dope music is speaking for itself and point difference between him and #2 artist is less because of Grammy performance n wins pic.twitter.com/m2uLYZ60AL — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) January 27, 2020

#Eminem becomes the only artist to debut #1 album in the first year of 3 different decades.



MMLP (2000) 1.76 M sold

Recovery (2010) 741,000 sold

MTBMB (2020) 279,000 sold (surprise album) pic.twitter.com/ja1BENmy5j — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) January 27, 2020

#Eminem scores 10th Number 1 single in UK with Godzilla 🐐



This last Number 1 was River in 2017.



King of longevity 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rw8hdL0T3S — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) January 24, 2020

#Eminem ties with Elvis Presley with 10 #1 albums each on the Billboard 200.



Eminem is the only artist with 10 Consecutive Number 1 albums in the history of music.



Goat Artist 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wRyHfUpDB6 — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) January 27, 2020

