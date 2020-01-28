The Debate
Eminem's 'Godzilla' From 'Music To Be Murdered By' Grabs The 3rd Spot At Hot 100 List

Music

Eminem suddenly dropped 20 songs from his latest album Music To Be Murdered By. Read more to know about Eminem and Juice WRLD’s Godzilla from the latest album.

eminem

Eminem shocked the whole world when he dropped his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By. The album has a total of 20 tracks and some of them have been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 since its release. Eminem has also collaborated with a number of new artists in this album. His first collaboration with Juice WRLD is featured in this album with the song named Godzilla. Read more to know about Eminem and Juice WRLD’s Godzilla.





Eminem collaborates with Juice WRLD for Godzilla

Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered by has certainly lived up to the Detroit based rapper’s record by giving his 10th consecutive chart-topping album. From the album, Godzilla has given an outshining performance than other tracks by making it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WRLD have come together for a track. Read more about Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By





Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By

In one of Eminem’s new songs from his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, he mentioned the tragic incident that occurred three years ago. The song called Unaccomodating features Young M.A and the song features the two rappers going at the top of their games. Here are some fan reactions on Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By



 

 

 

