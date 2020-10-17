Eminem's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz And See How Well You Know The Rapper

Quick links:
Eminem's birthday falls on October 17 and the rapper is celebrating his 48th birthday this year. Here is an Eminem's quiz based on Eminem trivia and Eminem's songs. If you are a fan of the rapper, give this quiz a try and see how many questions can you get right!
True
False
Slim Shady is a name for the rapper’s temper or anger
Slim Shady represents Eminem’s lifestyle after he became a successful rapper
Slim Shady is a not a character Eminem has ever used in his songs
Slim Shady is a fashion icon
Daddy Warbucks
Daddy Montana
Dakotas Daddy
None of the above
The Beastie Boy’s 1986 classic Licensed to III
Special Ed’s I Got It Made
Audio Two’s Top Billin’
None of the above
Dangelo Bailey, who worked as a Janitor
Eminem’s Mother
Both Dangelo Bailey and Eminem’s mother
None of the above
When he got fired from his first job 5 days before Christmas.
When his first girlfriend broke his heart
When he failed in school
None of the above.
Comic books
Reading newspaper
Writing jokes
Writing rap songs
8 Mile
Ocean 8
Fight Club
Eminem has never been in a movie
