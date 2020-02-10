Emiway Bantai's Popular Songs On YouTube That Every Fan Should Listen To

Emiway Bantai hails from Mumbai and is a hip-hop rapper. He has gained popularity with his quirky and fun songs on Youtube. He is India’s most popular MCs and his tracks tally millions of views on streaming platforms.Here is a list of some of his best songs.

Coming on my @bbcasiannetwork show over the next 2 hours an in-depth interview with @VivianDivine & THE MUMBAI RAP SESSIONS from @prabhdeepmusic + @sharukhshaikh3 & Gravity from @BombayLokal pic.twitter.com/2zPPTqYwN9 — Bobby Friction (@bobbyfriction) January 22, 2018

Lean On

In September, Emiway Bantai released Lean On. He collaborated with Celina Sharma in the video while the video was made by Luke Biggins and RebekahBcreative. The video is shot in London and begins with a closeup of the city skyline. Since its release, the video has gained 11,417,920 views on YouTube.

Mera Naam Bantai

Mera Naam Bantai by Emiway Bantai also released in September. The song has been written and composed by Bantai himself while the video editing has also been done by him. Since its release, the song reached 4,187,887 views on YoutTube.

Soch

This song by Emiway Bantai was released four years ago but is still a rage among his fans. The lyrics, written by Bantai himself, is emotional. The video of the song stars Ashna Khan and Aksha Singh who feature as ex-lovers. This video by Emiway Bantai has received 4,332,983 views on YouTube.

Dhua Dhua

Recently, Emiway Bantai released the song Dhua Dhua as a Christmas special song. The song has already become a rage as soon as it was released. However, the music for this song of Emiway Bantai has been given by CALL ME G x Evince. The video has already reached 6,559,789 views on YouTube.

