Emiway Bantai’s New Song ‘Khatam Karona’ Becomes Coronavirus Anthem For Fans

Emiway Bantai is evidently one of the most influential rappers working in the hip-hop music industry right now. The rapper from time to time has made songs which are trendy and catchy and receive a lot of love from fans. This time around, Emiway Bantai has made a song about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak titled Khatam Karona.

Also read: Emiway Bantai's popular songs on YouTube that every fan should listen to

The Khatam Karona rap song by Emiway Bantai was uploaded on YouTube and garnered over 3.2 million views within 24 hours and also reached the trending section. In the song, Emiway can be seen singing about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, talking about how one needs to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown issued. The three-minute-long song by Emiway Bantai also features some fast-paced visuals which match the lyrics of the song. Check out the music video below -

Emiway Bantai's Khatam Karona music video

The song has received an uproar of praise by fans who have come forward and complimented the song on social media. Various fans have also posted tweets talking about the new song by Emiway Bantai. Fans are calling the song to be both entertaining and informative at the same time. Check out fan reactions below -

Everyone take a break and listen to my younger bro Emiway Bantai with ‘Khatam Karona’ (Prod by PSYIK) now trending at #1 on YouTube! It’s funny, meme-like, smart, crazy, informative with a good message. — Imcha Imchen (@im_chat_sung) March 31, 2020

Also read: Times Kendall Jenner was spotted with Hip Hop artists - A$AP Rocky, Drake

Oh god Emiway is just amazing 😂😂



Everyone have a look at his latest rap khatam karona 😂😂



It is a serious rap but the gifs and images used in it will force you to laugh 😂😂



Everyone have a look pls! — 🐼 Ã¥Ù$H TÃ¥ÃL 🐼 (@Mysterious636) March 31, 2020

Also read: Hip Hop artists who collaborated in order to create a rap masterpiece

A rap without any dis-- sun ke accha laga. A song with good message👍. nice video edit .#CoronaStopKaroNa. Thank u @emiway_bantai https://t.co/uEIcxeFkd0 — Tonystark121 (@tonystarkI2I) April 1, 2020

Also read: From MC Todfod to MC Mawali, these are top Indian rappers and hip hop artists

Also read: Nicki Minaj's most iconic songs to add to your Hip hop playlist

People: No Rapper can Make A Track with Memes

Emiway Bantai: Hold my Mic🎙 pic.twitter.com/FESCbkL464 — Memer Bro (@Elite_Memer) March 31, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.