The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Emiway Bantai’s New Song ‘Khatam Karona’ Becomes Coronavirus Anthem For Fans

Music

Emiway Bantai recently released a new song on YouTube titled 'Khatam Karona' which is being loved his fanbase who are pouring in plenty of praises for Emiway.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
emiway bantai

Emiway Bantai is evidently one of the most influential rappers working in the hip-hop music industry right now. The rapper from time to time has made songs which are trendy and catchy and receive a lot of love from fans. This time around, Emiway Bantai has made a song about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak titled Khatam Karona

Also read: Emiway Bantai's popular songs on YouTube that every fan should listen to

The Khatam Karona rap song by Emiway Bantai was uploaded on YouTube and garnered over 3.2 million views within 24 hours and also reached the trending section. In the song, Emiway can be seen singing about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, talking about how one needs to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown issued. The three-minute-long song by Emiway Bantai also features some fast-paced visuals which match the lyrics of the song. Check out the music video below - 

Emiway Bantai's Khatam Karona music video

The song has received an uproar of praise by fans who have come forward and complimented the song on social media. Various fans have also posted tweets talking about the new song by Emiway Bantai. Fans are calling the song to be both entertaining and informative at the same time. Check out fan reactions below - 

Also read: Times Kendall Jenner was spotted with Hip Hop artists - A$AP Rocky, Drake

Also read: Hip Hop artists who collaborated in order to create a rap masterpiece

Also read: From MC Todfod to MC Mawali, these are top Indian rappers and hip hop artists

Also read: Nicki Minaj's most iconic songs to add to your Hip hop playlist

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR