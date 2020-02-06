Hip Hop Artists Who Collaborated In Order To Create A Rap Masterpiece

Hip Hop artists are some of the most influential musicians of the current generation. There was an unforeseen shift in people’s music taste from liking the heavy rock and metal bands to grooving along with the hip hop beats. This form of music originates from the US, where it kickstarted as an underground form of music. It soon got the mainstream attention it deserved that let to birth of some amazing artists like Eminem, Tupac, The Notorious BIG, JayZ. Hip Hop artists have mastered this music style and have been delivering some world-renowned tracks. Here are some instances when GOAT level rappers collaborated.

When Hip Hop artists collaborate

A Lot

This song was a collective effort of J.Cole along with 21 Savage which was a huge success and the official music video of the song currently has more than 186 million views on Youtube. The song sounds extremely catchy and the two rappers going on the amazing background beats just gives it a cool touch to it. The song starts with 21 pickings up the pace and Cole starts spitting his verse by the second half of the song.

Forever

This song was a collaborative effort of Drake, Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne. Having such experienced artists working for a single track is really amazing. The song instantly was a hit as soon as it dropped. It starts with Drake spitting rhymes about his favourite basketball player, Lebron James. The song was extremely popular and these artists were also called upon the Grammys to showcase their collaborate effort.

Black Friday

This song was released by two of the most influential and reputed rappers of this decade and the single has a special twist to it. Kendrick opens the song with his extremely precise rhyme on the beat of Tale of 2 citiez, a J.Cole single. The Dreamville founder started rapping by the half of the song on the beat of Alright, a Kendrick Lamar song. The song currently has 68 million views and was released in the year 2005.

