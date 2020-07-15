Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Why Animals Are Included In 'Fleabag': It Comes Out Instinctively

In a conversation with a BAFTA panel, actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge spoke about her upcoming show Fleabag and mentioned that a fox will play a key part in the second season of the show. Explaining why animals have a crucial role in the hit series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge mentioned that the animals come out very instinctively, however, she often asks herself the same question. The actor added that she can’t speak from the point of view of what made her write it, because she was not sure. Take a look:

What would you want to ask @fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge about the making of the show that stole our hearts in 2019? Join her, @SiansUniverse and Fleabag director, editor and producer at 5pm tonight LIVE on YouTube! #BAFTATVSessions Supported by @TCLMobileGlobal — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 14, 2020

Speaking about including the guinea pig Hillary in the show, Phoebe said that there is something vulnerable about Hillary that her character in the show, Fleabag hates it. Speaking about the fox in the upcoming season, Phoebe mentioned that there is something unpredictable and uncontrollable about animals that can leave one surprised. Phoebe Waller-Bridge said that foxes do not work on the human rhythm and can behave in a certain way. Phoebe added the fox will 'jump fans out of the human experience for a second'.

We confess to being obsessed... This holy moment between @fleabag and the "Hot Priest" is nominated for the #MustSeeMoment award at the #VirginMediaBAFTAs



Avoid all foxes and vote for this moment here 👇https://t.co/WVWcMt62Qw pic.twitter.com/467jMixl1v — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 9, 2020

All about Fleabag

Starring Phoebe, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman in the leading roles, Fleabag follows the story of a young woman, who is trying to cope with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy. If the reports are to be believed, the comedy series is adapted from the award-winning play of the same name. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the much-acclaimed Brit series also stars actors like Jenny Rainsford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman and Andrew Scott in prominent roles. In 2019, Fleabag won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series.

