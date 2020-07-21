Fact Check: Goa-Madgaon Highway's Landslide Video Circulated, But Did It Happen In Goa?

Origin

A video of a landslide said to have occurred at Goa-Madgaon highway is doing rounds on the social media like Facebook and Twitter. The video shows a recording of a land caving in while damaging a road. A biker is also seen trying to manoeuvre his vehicle. The video has been circulated on WhatsApp as well with the caption, "Goa-Madgaon Highway."

Goa Madgaon highway landslide video true or not? Fact Check

A Twitter user has shared the video on July 20 and captioned it as, "Goa Madgaon Highway #LandSlide2020." [sic]. Here's the video that is being circulated as Goa Madgaon highway landslide video. The video has also been shared on Facebook, including a media channel.

The video has been circulated on YouTube as well. However, it turned out that the same video was earlier circulated with a message that a landslide that occurred in the Shillong-Guwahati Road. The video was circulated in the month of May 2020. Here's the video.

However, the claim was shot down by Meghalaya Police in a tweet. "A video clip of a Landslide which is being circulated on social media is from settlements of Chiangjur & Sukanagara in Indonesia, NOT from National Highway of Meghalaya," the tweet read. Here's the tweet.

#FakeNewsAlert



A video clip of a Landslide which is being circulated on social media is from settlements of Chiangjur & Sukanagara in Indonesia, NOT from National Highway of Meghalaya.



We request citizens not to share or circulate the video clip with false content or caption. pic.twitter.com/evQ3UvZm0F — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) May 21, 2020

Goa Madgaon landslide - Fact Check

After Meghalaya Police's cue that the incident is from a landslide in Indonesia, the footage was checked and verified. The video was found to be from Indonesia, where land caved in an area of West Java in April. The news was aired on Indonesian channel Metro TV on April 10. According to the news channel, the incident took place on April 9, 2020, when a 100 meters high cliff in Cianjur, West Java caved in. The subdistricts in South Cianjur were affected by this incident. Here's the video of the news.

Another view of the video was also found on the internet. There are many videos available including news channels that prove that it is not the Goa Madgaon highway landslide video nor any incident from the north-east. Here's the same video from side-angle.

Google Trends

As the video started going viral on social media and WhatsApp, a number of people took to Google to search more the Goa Madgaon highway landslide video. This resulted in a sudden rising trend of search results for the same. Take a look at the graphs below.

Goa Madgaon landslide

The searches for Goa Madgaon landslide video gained traction after Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed in July due to landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Maharasthra's Raigad at 9:30 pm. The landslide took place on July 9, 2020. According to Raigad Police, about 70 per cent debris was removed till 6:30 am on July 10, 2020. However, the video that was circulated was from Indonesia and had no relation to Goa Madgaon highway landslide video.

