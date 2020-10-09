ENHYPEN’s fan club name revealed through official YouTube channel; watch

ENHYPEN, a group formed out of the survival show I-Land's winners, has now revealed the fan club name. ENHYPEN's members took to their official YouTube handle and shared the fan club name that is ENGENE. The members explained the meaning and the importance of the fandom name.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum’s Friends From Reply 1988 Cast Come Together To Bid Adieu To The Actor

All about ENHYPEN's fan club name

In the video, the group members were dressed in casual attire and shared the news with their followers. The group members were outdoors as they announced the name. Here is their message as shared on the YouTube channel. The members said, “Hello, this is ENHYPEN! From September 20, 2020, to September 24, 2020, we took suggestions from all the people around the world for our official fan club name. We are so thankful that so many people responded, took time out and voted for the fan club. Thank you so much. Now let us announce the results of the voting.” The members rolled out the scroll and the name ENGENE was written within the scroll. All the members seemed ecstatic about the announcement as they were seen clapping after the big reveal.

Then the members continued saying, “Our one and only fan club name is ENGENE. Our fandom name ENGENE has two meanings to it. The first meaning of the name is as the name pronunciation suggest that, like an engine, the name ENGENE is a driving force for our work. The fandom will keep us growing and going on. The second meaning of the reveal is GENE, similar to genes which means ENHYPEN fans and the members will have the same genes to connect, grow and discover new possibilities together. It is so easy to pronounce and has deep meaning, we feel deeply connected to you already. We hope that ENGENE and ENHYPEN can cheer each other and be one great team. Let’s make amazing memories together. Until now, this has been ENHYPEN, thank you so much.” ENHYPEN's members then waved goodbye to their building fan community.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum Enlists In Military Without Any Public Event To Join Navy Unit

Check out the full video of ENHYPEN's members as shared on the YouTube channel-

Also Read | ENHYPEN Reveals Pre-debut Schedule, Logo, Social Media Links And More; Check It Out!

More about I-land’s k-pop group ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is formed from the survival show I-Land. The group’s existence was established on the finale of I-LAND, a survival program where hundreds auditioned and participated in. The group members were shortlisted from the final nine members of the I-LAND. The group is collaboratively managed by CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment and produced by BELIF+.

Also Read | Everything You Need To Know About 'Record Of Youth' Star Park Bo Gum; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.