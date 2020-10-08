Everything You Need To Know About 'Record Of Youth' Star Park Bo Gum; Details Inside

South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is creating quite the buzz with his ongoing project Record of Youth. The actor is making heads turn with his role as Sa Hye Joon. In the drama, he is essaying someone who has catapulted into popularity with zero monetary support as well as difficulties. The story is a hit amid Bo Gum fans and many might be curious about his real story which is not much different than Sa Hye Joon’s.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum Gets Emotional As He Sings BTS' Song 'Tomorrow'

Park Bo Gum's drama list

Park Bo Gum had essayed the lead role in Encounter as Kim Jin Hyeok. His romantic-drama Love in the Moonlight also did well with the audience as per Korean ratings and K-pop profiles.com. However, the role that made the actor’s career was of Choi Taek in the hit drama Reply 1988, where he essayed the role of a genius. Some other works that he is renowned for are as follows-

Hello Monster

Naeil’s Cantabile

Wonderful Days

Wonderful Mama

Hero

Films

Coin Locker Girl Roaring Currents A Hard Day 2014 Runway Cop Blind Min

Also Read | 'Record Of Youth' Stills Shows Park Seo Joon Take Stage Alongside Park Bo Gum; Fans React

Park Bo Gum and V’s friendship

Park Bo Gum and V have shared friendship since the early days of Park Bo Gum’s gig as a Music Bank MC, as per Channel Korea. The two have often shared selfies and pictures from their trips together. BTS’V and Park Bo Gum were once spotted by fans watching a Big Bang concert together. Apart from that, Bo Gum has often seen supporting V and vice versa on social media.

#MUSICBANKinSG

Pretty surprised at fervent cheering and also so much grateful for the love and support of all the fans in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/1CUz1I8aLF — 박보검 (@BOGUMMY) August 5, 2017

Park Bo Gum's Instagram

Park Bo Gum does not have a personal Instagram account. However, his representative agency Blossom entertainment shares updates on his whereabouts, events, dramas and more. The actor’s stills and HD pictures are often shared by Blossom Entertainment.

Park Bo Gum is quite tall as per K-pop profiles. Com. The actor is 1.82 metres tall which is 182 centimetres if converted. The actor’s height advantage was used for his recent drama-Record Of Youth, where he is essaying the role of a model turned actor in the reel story.

Is Park Bo Gum married?

Park Bo Gum is not married until now. The actor was speculated to be romantically involved with his Love in The Moonlight co-star Kim Yoo Jung. However, he has not commented on the matter, as per a report in DevDiscourse.com. Park Bo Gum was also romantically linked with his former co-star Jang Na Ra. However, the speculations were denied by the actor as per a report in Korea Channel.

Also Read | BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum Often ‘talk About Life’ With Veteran Actor Sung Dong Il; Watch Video

Park Bo Gum’s net worth

Park Bo Gum’s net worth is approximately 659,901,600 or $ USD 9 million according to celebrityhow.com. The actor has had several drama releases, commercials and promotional events. He has been in the industry since over a decade and accumulated wealth over the years. Park Bo Gum owns a luxe apartment in Seoul, South Korea, which also adds to his wealth.

Park Bo Gum’s birthday

Park Bo Gum is born on June 16, 1993, and he is 27-years-old. According to the Chinese calendar which is popularly followed in Korean, he is born in the year of the Rooster. Park Bo Gum’s 2020 birthday was marked with a global celebration, his fans from around the world, trended his name pouring birthday wishes and messages.

Last major news of Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum has enlisted into the military service. The actor will serve in the navy for almost two years and until then he will not have any projects or releases. His ongoing drama Record of Youth which was shot before enlistment is doing well as per ratings and viewers reactions on social media. The actor even released a song before enlisting. Park Bo Gum’s upcoming projects will only happen after he comes out of the military service in 2022. Until then, fans can re-watch his hit dramas.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum's Lookalike Gets Stormed By Negative Comments For Promoting Record Of Youth

Promo Image Credits: Shared by Blossom Entertainment via tvN Official Instagram

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.