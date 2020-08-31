Park Bo Gum Enlists In Military Without Any Public Event To Join Navy Unit

Korean actor and singer Park Bo Gum has enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier today. Generally, when a Korean celeb is enlisting into the military, the venue and the timings for the enlistment are released for the fans. Fans congregate at the entry point of the base, where the enlistment is about to take place. However, Park Bo Gum's enlistment was kept under wraps to avoid any congregation of fans due to the fear of health risk in the wake of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Park Bo Gum's enlistment amid COVID-19

South Korea’s COVID-19 number has been on a rising curve with 248 new positive cases reported by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The South Korean COVID-19 numbers stand at 19,947 confirmed cases so far, with a total of 324 deaths. Thus Park Bo Gum’s enlistment venue and timings were kept a secret from the fans. As otherwise, it would have led to crowding and congregation of fans who wish to see-off the actor as he starts his service.

Park Bo Gum's enlistment happens without prior notice

Park Bo Gum's military unit will be the Navy and he will be serving the country in the unit until April 2022 which is the time of discharge. Park Bo Gum's photos might be shared by the agency post his enlistment, as per reports in Korean media. Park Bo Gum's military unit acceptance came after two months of waiting for acceptance. He had applied his official documents in June as per reports in Allkpop, a Korean media portal. Park Bo Gum's enlistment will be followed by a six-week basic training program as per a report in AllKpop. Park Bo Gum released a goodbye song for his fans.

Park Bo Gum’s agency released the following statement to AllKpop-

"We are keeping his location and time of enlistment private, and he will be quietly enlisting without any events. We are currently in a situation where everyone must practice social distancing and be considerate of one another's health, so we ask that you do not come to visit."

Park Bo Gum's photos from upcoming drama Record of Youth

