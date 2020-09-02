Park Bo Gum’s Friends From Reply 1988 Cast Come Together To Bid Adieu To The Actor

South Korean actor and singer Park Bo Gum has enlisted in the military and pictures of him entering the base surfaced online. The Record of Youth cast member will now be serving the navy unit of the defence services, as per reports in a Korean news portal, Soompi. While Park Bo Gum quietly registered for his military enlistment and six weeks of basic training sessions, without any fanfare, his friends and Reply 1988 cast members took to their social media accounts to say goodbye to the actor.

Park Bo Gum's friends say 'bye' to the actor

Lee Dong Hwi who essayed the funny Ryu Dong Ryong, took to Instagram to share a blooper from their filming site for Reply 1988. He shared the nostalgic video alongside the caption, “Stay healthy and come back soon”, along with the hashtag #seeyousoon. In the video, Park Bo Gum and Go Kyung Pyo were bursting out laughing every time the director said ‘action’. Even though the reason for their laugh was not known. The video was hilarious as per the comments. Even Reply 1988 cast member Hyeri was laughing at the sight of the two.

In the drama Reply 1988 Kyung Pyo essayed the role of the notorious Sung Sun-woo, best friends with Park Bo Gum’s character amid others. Go Kyung Pyo also shared several pictures of Bo Gum amid other Reply 1988 cast. The picture was of the actor relaxing at a beach and taking some time off from the acting part. The actor replaced a ‘thumbs-up’ emoticon in place of a caption. Both the picture and video received several likes on Instagram.

Park Bo Gum's military enlistment

Park Bo Gum's military unit will be the Navy and he will be serving the country in the unit until April 2022 which is the time of discharge. Park Bo Gum's photos might be shared by the agency post his enlistment, as per reports in Korean media. Park Bo Gum's military unit acceptance came after two months of waiting for acceptance. He had applied his official documents in June as per reports in Allkpop, a Korean media portal. Park Bo Gum's enlistment will be followed by a six-week basic training program as per a report in AllKpop. Park Bo Gum released a goodbye song for his fans.

Image Source: Lee Dong Hwi and Go Kyung Pyo Instagram

