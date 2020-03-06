Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Are Now 'tour Dads' After First Collab Tour Announcement

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are set to on their maiden collaborative tour in September this year. The long-time pals talked about touring the world while also handling their roles as a father. During the interview, Ricky Martin talked about his experience of touring with his kids.

Enrique & Ricky talk about their ‘Tour dad role’

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have both witnessed some tremendous amount of success in their musical careers. The two Latin pop stars have come a long way since their musical debuts. Now both Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are set to embark on their maiden collaborative tour.

Also read | Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Their First-ever Collaborative Tour, Details Here

Recently, in an interview, the two Latin pop stars discussed their highly anticipated tour. During the interview with the media portal, Enrique Iglesias revealed that he is a huge fan of Ricky Martin’s music and he loves the music produces. The Heart Attack singer further added that he has witnessed Ricky Martin perform live several times he further complimented the She Bangs singer and called him an incredible performer.

Enrique Iglesias also sweetly added that it a dream come true for him to tour alongside Ricky Martin. As mentioned earlier, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias also discussed the changes in their lives after becoming a father. For those of you who are not aware of this, Ricky Martin recently welcomed his fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef. The couple named their baby boy Renn Martin-Yosef.

Also read | Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Share First Glimpse Of Their Newborn; See Pic

But Ricky Martin was not the only one who welcomed a new addition to his family. Enrique Iglesias also welcomed his third child with long-time girlfriend former tennis player Anna Kournikova in January. During the interview, Enrique Iglesias revealed that he has not taken kids on the road yet and he is “just getting started”.

When the She Bangs singer was questioned regarding taking his kids on tour. Ricky Martin revealed that it takes a minute to figure out all the logistics that are involved. He further added that it is difficult since four extra people are tagging along with you everywhere. Ricky was also quick to add that his kids love being on the road with him.

Also read | Ricky Martin Finds Inspiration In Puerto Rico Protests

Also read | From 'Livin La Vida Loca' To 'Maria': 10 Greatest Hits Of Ricky Martin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.