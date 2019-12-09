The Debate
The Debate
EXO Member Kai Threatens To Call The Cops After A Fan Waits Outside His House

Hollywood News

Exo member Kai was recently live on Instagram when he noticed that a fan was waiting outside the residence, Kai threatened to call the cops. Read below for more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
exo

K-Pop fans are regarded as Sasaengs worldwide. The fans of Korean pop are known to go to harmful extents to grab a glimpse of their favourite stars. The South Korean stars are often subjected to various issues with fans trying to grab their attention by using menacing techniques. There have been reported instances where fans have broken into stars' apartment in their absence and also going through the K-Pop stars' trashcans to find something relatable. Recently, an EXO member Kai also went through something similar when he spotted a fan waiting outside of EXO's residence. 

Also read: EXO make their long-awaited comeback with new MV 'Obsession'

EXO's Kai threatens a fan to call the police

EXO's Kai was on Instagram Live on December 8, 2019. The pop star went live to disclose to his fans his new hair colour. Kai coloured his hair black and wished to flaunt it on social media. Kai went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and show them his new hair colour. Though the singer confessed that he is very tired and sleepy, he interacted with his fans joyously and with excitement. He quickly got irritated when he noticed a fan waiting outside EXO's residence. Kai called him out on the live stream in no time stating that he will call the police if the fan did not leave quickly. Various netizens reacted to the toxic fanbase that has repeatedly tried to break into the privacy of their favourite. People were happy with Kai calling the fan out as it is not a healthy obsession to maintain. 

Also read: K-pop genre faces flak as well as some credits in the year 2019, Know here

Also read: K-Pop group BTS has a new album in the works for 2020, reveals lead singer RM

Also read: Dua Lipa just serenaded the K-pop MAMA awards in style. How? Read on.

Also read: '6 Underground' star Ryan Reynolds wants to join K-pop band EXO

 

 

