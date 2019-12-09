EXO Member Kai Threatens To Call The Cops After A Fan Waits Outside His House

K-Pop fans are regarded as Sasaengs worldwide. The fans of Korean pop are known to go to harmful extents to grab a glimpse of their favourite stars. The South Korean stars are often subjected to various issues with fans trying to grab their attention by using menacing techniques. There have been reported instances where fans have broken into stars' apartment in their absence and also going through the K-Pop stars' trashcans to find something relatable. Recently, an EXO member Kai also went through something similar when he spotted a fan waiting outside of EXO's residence.

Also read: EXO make their long-awaited comeback with new MV 'Obsession'

EXO's Kai threatens a fan to call the police

EXO's Kai was on Instagram Live on December 8, 2019. The pop star went live to disclose to his fans his new hair colour. Kai coloured his hair black and wished to flaunt it on social media. Kai went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and show them his new hair colour. Though the singer confessed that he is very tired and sleepy, he interacted with his fans joyously and with excitement. He quickly got irritated when he noticed a fan waiting outside EXO's residence. Kai called him out on the live stream in no time stating that he will call the police if the fan did not leave quickly. Various netizens reacted to the toxic fanbase that has repeatedly tried to break into the privacy of their favourite. People were happy with Kai calling the fan out as it is not a healthy obsession to maintain.

Also read: K-pop genre faces flak as well as some credits in the year 2019, Know here

as he should, being an idol doesn't mean unlimited patience for sick fans like sasaengs, they're eventually gonna get punished for their actions, I'm proud of Jongin for saying that. — 산샤인 | 숲 | 산's Love Sweetie ღ | ✩1117 | ♡ (@im_ur_sanshine) December 8, 2019

Also read: K-Pop group BTS has a new album in the works for 2020, reveals lead singer RM

There should be more security for not just them, but other idols. We have Sasaengs going into practice room of a rookie group and some even go through their trash. This type of obsession towards famous people is not healthy or safe. 😞 Glad he is willing to call the cops on them. — bluerosety (@bluerosety1) December 8, 2019

Also read: Dua Lipa just serenaded the K-pop MAMA awards in style. How? Read on.

Sasaengs are Sick, they're harmful to Artists, they don't respect Artist.

Being an Idol doesn't mean that people can do anything they want and Idols don't do anything.

People have to respect Idols, they're already under pressure.

What is the purpose of those people! — EXOLForever شعبه دوم (@EXOLFor52710001) December 8, 2019

Also read: '6 Underground' star Ryan Reynolds wants to join K-pop band EXO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.