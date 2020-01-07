Popular Bollywood Movies Have Given Us These Exotic Words To Use More Often; See List

Bollywood dialogues have triggered a number of viral words and dialogues over the year. A prominent example of this has been the 2019 Gully Boy dialogue, “Apna time aayega”. Bollywood has also given us a wide range of exotic and precisely expressive words. Have a look the list here.

Words from various popular Bollywood movies:

1. Rashke-qamar

"Rashke-qamar" is the punchline from the song Tere Rashke-qamar. The song is famous for its lyrics and music. The words literally mean how even the moon is envious of somebody’s beauty. The song was all over the social media when it released.

2. Buntai

Buntai is a very-often used word in Mumbai. It comes out from the local language of the city. The word started getting famous after it was frequently used in the film Gully Boy. The word means friend or brother. It is used commonly by the people around the country now. You can definitely use this more often.

3. Baazigar

Baazigar is a word which gained attention after the film Baazigar released. The film was a superhit and hence left an impact with the audience. The word is from the Urdu origin and means someone who is great at acing a task. The word can be heard being used very often even today.

4. Latt

Latt is an Urdu word that has been used time and again in various films. The word basically means addiction of some sort. The word got famous when it was frequently used in songs. The song Mujhe Toh Teri Latt Lag Gayi is one of the many songs. It has been used in various dialogues as well.

5. Ibaadat

Ibaadat is an Urdu word that has gained attention for the way it has been used in various songs. The word has also been used in a number of dialogues. It means devotion and hence been used in most cases to associate with love. The word is commonly used in shayaris of different kinds.

