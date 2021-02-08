EXO Xiumin Talks About What He Has Been Up To Since His Military Discharge And Latest Song

Kim Min-Seok, better known by his stage name Xiumin, is a South Korean singer and actor. EXO Xiumin recently opened up about what he has been up to since he returned from the Military last December and also spoke about giving his voice for Mr. Queen OST. Read on to know more about EXO Xiumin's military discharge and more.

Also Read | Which EXO Members Are In The Military? EXO's Chen Is The Latest Member To Enlist

EXO Xiumin talks shares what he has been up to after military discharge

According to a report by K-pop Starz, EXO's oldest member Xiumin performed his mandatory military service from May 7, 2019, to December 6, 2020. In an interview with E-Daily, Xiumin opened up about what he has been doing ever since he got discharged from the military. He shared that he is working hard on self-improvement and is trying to learn new things to enhance his value. He further stated that he wants to repay his fans who have always rooted for him by showing them an improved version of himself. Xiumin also said that his fans should look forward to his future projects and in the meantime listen to To My One and Only You, which is his first OST since his military discharge. Other than the song, the K-pop star has already appeared in shows like Things That Make Me Groove, with EXO's Baekhyun and MBC's Where Is My Home.

Also Read | K-pop Fans Suggest That THESE K-pop Idols Should Be In K-dramas More Often

Xiumin's Mr. Queen OST

On January 31, K-drama Mr. Queen dropped its seventh OST, which is Xiumin's new track titled To My One and Only You. The sentimental ballad is about a man who has fallen in love. This marks Xiumin's first release since he accomplished his duties in the military. Speaking further about the song, Xiumin said that the song was so good that he gladly decided to take on the challenge of singing it. He added that he is very grateful that he was offered a chance to sing for an OST. He described the track by saying that he thinks it's a song where the lyrics, melody, and the message it wants to convey come together perfectly. He added that the charm of the songs is that it does a great job imparting the words wants to tell someone through the track. You can listen to the love ballad here.

Also Read | John Cena Reveals Why He Admires Popular K-pop Group BTS

Also Read | Exo Members Sehun & Chanyeol's Passports Leaked By Airport Staff, Officials Apologise

Image Credits: Xiumin Official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.