John Cena Reveals Why He Admires Popular K-pop Group BTS

WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena's love for K-pop group BTS is well known. He frequently posts about BTS on his Instagram account. He even included their song Fire in his movie Playing with Fire. While attending The Late Late Show with James Corden with actress January Jones, John Cena revealed why and how he got into BTS.

John Cena reveals how he came to admire the popular K-pop group BTS

During the show, Corden showed John Cena a photo Jones clicked with BTS. Cena expressed genuine excitement and was jealous after seeing the photo. Cena told Jones she was lucky to be in a picture with BTS. She was unaware of the group and clicked a photo as they had a lot of guards with them. Jones even revealed that she was nervous as there were 'so many of them'.

Also read | BTS new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' breaks the band's own record

John Cena then went on to explain how he got into BTS. He loved the message of self-love and self-reflection they share through their songs. John Cena also revealed why he feels BTS stands out amongst all other K-pop groups. Their songs and choreographies connect people throughout the world with a good message. That is really 'cool', according to John Cena. He appreciates them for using their voice to do something good. Cena even shared that J-Hope and RM are his favourite members.

Also read | BTS' collaboration with Formula E now unveiled by a thrilling video!

John Cena on his career with WWE winding up

When Randy Orton shared a photo of John Cena on Instagram, Cena replied by saying that he might face Orton in WrestleMania 36. However, in an interview, Cena told fans that he is now focusing on his Hollywood career. Cena stated that when he was in WWE, he tried to work both professions together, but failed. At that time, his heart was in WWE. Now, however, John Cena's heart is in his acting and movie career.

Also read | John Cena challenges Justin Bieber to come to the ring after their Instagram banter

BTS' new album – Map of the Soul: 7

The popular K-pop group comprising of seven members — Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook — will soon be making their long-awaited comeback with Map of the Soul: 7 in February. They released a comeback trailer called Interlude: Shadow which garnered 1 million views in 30 minutes. BTS released their new lead single Black Swan on Friday, January 17, 6:00 PM KST. The album will be released on February 21, while the music video for their title song will release on February 28.

Also read | John Cena keeps mum about playing Peacemaker in DC Comics' 'The Suicide Squad' sequel