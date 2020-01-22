K-pop Fans Suggest That THESE K-pop Idols Should Be In K-dramas More Often

K-pop idols are also known to star in film and TV projects. Many of them have received praise for their acting skills. There are few fans who want their favourite K-idols to be in a K-drama. Take a look.

Also Read | John Cena Reveals Why He Admires Popular K-pop Group BTS

BTS’ Jeon Jung Kook

BTS’ Jeon Jung Kook is the 'Golden Maknae' (youngest and talented member). According to fans as he can sing, dance, and sometimes rap. Now fans believe that he should be a part of a K-drama in the lead role. BTS Jeon Jung Kook, however, is not in any project according to official reports.

Actor Jungkook would be legendary, just imagine him in a drama or movie in a main actor role, he will slay the whole world 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IJ5mal2W1B — 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐬 (@KOOKPICSBOT) January 20, 2020

Also Read | All About Red Velvet - The Popular 5-member Music Group In K-pop World

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is one of the most loved members of the group. She dances and also raps. However, fans believe that Lisa can be an excellent actor in 'High School' themed drama. Hopefully, fans fulfil their wishes and will see her in a K-drama in 2020.

Also Read | K-pop Band Blackpink's Best Songs That Fans Should Listen To

EXO’s Xiumin

EXO’s Xiumin was seen in short K-dramas like Exo Next Door and Falling for Do Jeon. However, fans expect the actor will further explore his acting career in the year 2020. The singer and dancer of EXO, Xiumin is expected by many fans to star in a drama.

BTS’ Kim Tae Hyung/V

BTS’ V was last seen in the 'flower boy' (popular reference to good looking men in Korea) Korean drama Hwarang. However, the BTS Army (fandom) wants the singer to do more acting projects from the singer. He is not doing any K-drama anytime soon which is a major disappointment for many fans.

Kim tae hyung acting their first role of actor in Hwarang drama.He is acting the best for his fan.When I watch that movie,I feel serious💜🖤.#geniusactortaehyung #뷔 pic.twitter.com/a9rbutGOso — Thin Thin Phyo(#Bts){ 뷔 } (@ThinThinPhyo1) December 26, 2019

Red Velvet’s Irene

Irene of Red Velvet is a singer and main visual of the five-member group She was last seen in Female Employees of a Game Company, which is a web drama. Fans expect more acting performances from the K-pop idol as she would essay any mature character well. Some fans posted their recommendations to the K-idol.

me trying to add Irene in historical drama pic.twitter.com/ga2HYsxOxP — #YouAreOurJoy (@RVcrave) July 20, 2019

Also Read | THIS K-pop Group Will Be A Part Of 'VH1 Supersonic' Line-up This Year

GOT 7's Jackson Wang

K-pop star, rapper and excellent dancer Jackson Wang is known for his rigid and tough personality in the K-industry. Even though he has essayed some guest cameo roles in Dream Knight and The Producers K-drama, fans want the rapper to act in more K-dramas. According to many fans, he can essay a good historic or epic character.

Ok did someone mess up the message when they told Jackson we wanted him in a historical drama?#JacksonWang

cr.我们战斗吧 pic.twitter.com/uUZMKdnh86 — Jacky News (@HeyYouNotYouYuu) August 4, 2016

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.