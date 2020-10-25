Which EXO Members Are In The Military? EXO's Chen Is The Latest Member To Enlist

South Korean-Chinese pop band EXO has 9 members in the group. Out of the 9 boys, 4 have already enlisted themselves under the compulsory military service. While 3 are currently serving their time at the military, EXO's Chen recently announced about his enlistment. Chen would be the fourth member from the South Korean pop band EXO to be enlisting for the military to complete the mandatory military service after Xiumin, D.O., and Suho. Here are some EXO members trivia and details on who amongst the 9 member band of EXO are currently enlisted in the military.

Which EXO members are in the military?

Kim Minseok/ Xiumin

Kim Minseok aka Xiumin is one of the members of the K-pop group EXO. Xiumin was the 1st amongst the 9 members to enlist for the military. He is a member of EXO, as well as its subgroup, Exo-M and Exo- CBX as well. He is expected to return this December after completion of his military service.

Do Kyungsoo/D.O.

Do Kyungsoo, who is often called D.O., is one of the 9 members from EXO who had enlisted for military service. DO is known for his acting skills apart from his group activities. He is known for his roles in Pure Love (2016), My Annoying Brother (2016), Positive Physique (2016), Room No.7 (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and Swing Kids (2018). He is expected to return back to South Korea next year.

Kim Junmyeon/Suho

The band EXO made it to the headlines when Suho had enlisted for his mandatory military service duties at the ROK army's Nonsan new recruit training centre this year. His fellow band members treated him with their usual send-off which was also given to members D.O. and Xiumin previously. Since he had recently enlisted for the military this year itself. Suho's return is awaited a little longer than D.O.

Kim Jongdae/Chen

EXO member Chen recently announced his military enlistment. The news comes a day after he released his musical single titled Hello. He released the song on October 15. Chen would be enlisting himself for serving in the South Korean military on October 26. Chen is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter from the band EXO and EXO-M. Recently the Chinese member from the K-pop band, Lay had expressed his best wishes for the latest member to get enlisted in the military. Lay had also mentioned how he was unable to join in for the customary sending-off tradition as he is currently in China and can't travel due to COVID restrictions.

The South Korean pop band EXO shot to fame after their 2013 hit song Growl. Singers Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun are the nine members of EXO. EXO’s last album, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo, was released on November 2, 2018. However, PLANET #5 – EXplOration is their latest live album.

