Exo's Chanyeol To Become The 5th Member Of The Boy Band To Join The Military Service

Park Chanyeol, popularly known as Chanyeol, is one of the prolific members of the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and is also known for his appearance in the movie Secret Queen Makers. The artist recently made an announcement that he has been enlisted to join the compulsory military services. Park Chanyeol's military enlistment date was further revealed by his agency. Read ahead to know more about Exo’s Chanyeol and other Exo members who joined the military services.

Exo’s Chanyeol joins the military

According to an article by Manila Bulletin, Exo’s Chanyeol’s military enlistment date was recently announced by his agency, SM Entertainment. It was confirmed by his agency that Park Chanyeol had been enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the military services. It was further stated that Chanyeol's military enlistment date will be on March 29, 2021. The agency also mentioned how the location and time of enlistment will not be disclosed and added that there will not be any separate event.

While Exo's Chanyeol became the fifth member from the Exo to join the military services, Exo’s Chen was the latest member who joined the military recently. Other members include Xiumin, D.O and Suho.

Exo’s Chanyeol was in the news a couple of months ago when his former girlfriend accused him of cheating on her with at least 10 people and even released a statement as to how she wished people in the world knew how bad he was and urged him not to contact her.



More about Seoul-based K-pop band Exo

K-pop band Exo consists of nine members namely Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun who made their debut in 2012 with twelve members separated into two sub-bands, Exo-K and Exo-M. Within a matter of a couple of months, the boy band became a huge hit among the fans. They went on to win several awards and accolades throughout their career for performing songs in both Korean and Mandarin. Have a look at some of the widely-known songs by the popular boy band.

Exo’s songs

Some of the famous Exo songs are namely Beautiful, Baby You Are, Exo Keep On Dancing, First Love, Gravity, Groove, Oasis, Ya Ya Ya, Trauma, Tender Love, My Turn To Cry, Moonlight, Peter Pan and several others.

