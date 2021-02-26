Exo’s Chanyeol Writes Apology Letter For Fans Amidst Controversy, Thanks Them For The Love

K-pop band EXO’s Chanyeol has now issued a statement where he apologised after the cheating controversy surfaced. The singer posted a lengthy letter on LYSN, an internet-based community created by the agency, SM Entertainment. This is where the artist can directly keep in touch with the fans. In his apology note, he addressed the controversy and apologised to his fans who were concerned about him.

Exo’s Chanyeol issues an apology letter

After Chanyeol’s controversy surfaced on the internet in October 2020 where he was alleged of cheating on his girlfriend, the singer finally spoke about it. Translated by AllKpop, in his letter he first greeted his fans (EXO-L) and then apologised for causing them concern and that they have waited too long for him. He further said that he can't express it through writing but he has been thinking about EXO-L a lot.

He continued that he was agonising about what to say to his fans all this time. He said that he received messages of supports and also letters from his fans on his birthday and that he is very thankful for them. While he was reading all the letters, he added that his feelings of thankfulness and apology grew beyond his control. He then said that he has no idea how he will repay the love that his fans have given him and that he will try his best not to make them worried again. He also added that he wouldn't let his fans' trust go in vain.

In conclusion, he said that he hasn't forgotten the time when he made his first appearance 9 years ago. He thanked everyone who celebrated his 9-year anniversary. He signed off by saying that he will protect the love he has received and asked his fans to take care of their health.

Chanyeol’s relationship

Earlier in October 2020, an anonymous female took to her social media to reveal that the singer has dated her for three years. In those years, she alleged that he has cheated on her. They finally broke up when she found out about Chanyeol’s infidelity. After the controversy surfaced online, SM Entertainment released a statement. They have taken a clear standpoint of having no stake in the accusation. “We do not have any official stance towards the post in question”, as reported by Soompi.

