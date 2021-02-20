BTS’ J-hope's Birthday, TWICE's Parody Video Controversy & Other K-pop News This Week

The K-pop world has been growing and gaining population across the globe. The developments in the music industry are closely followed by the fans as they love their work and the way they present strong beats with engaging music videos. The dance performances in these videos are also a winning factor that helps them go viral across social media platforms. Here is a look at five major K-pop developments from this week, that you may have missed.

K-pop news from the mid-February week

1. Jin’s addition to Curated for ARMY

BTS’ Jin recently made his addition to 'Curated for ARMY’ and fans have been loving it. These animated imaginary rooms are a gift to the BTS Army ahead of their BE (Essential Edition) release. Jin was the last member to add on to 'Curated for ARMY' and it has been winning the internet.

2. New MCs for Inkigayo announced

The hosts of Inkigayo were recently changed and the new MCs have already been announced by the show. It was initially hosted by MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun and their last episode has been scheduled for February 28. IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, Treasure’s Jihoon, and Nct’s Sungchan have been appointed as the new hosts and they are expected to start in March.

3. Yugyeom to join AOMG?

Yugyeom’s 7-year long contract with GOT7 came to an end recently and he will soon be seen with a new label. He is expected to be seen in Jay Park’s hip-hop based label AOMG and their new teaser seems to have dropped the big news. Have a look.

4. BTS’ J-hope's birthday

BTS ARMY celebrated J-Hope's birthday on Thursday, February 18, with multiple heartfelt wishes across social media handles. He is lovingly called sunshine amongst the fans and they had the best way of celebrating his special day. The fans declared his birthday as a "HobiDay”, honouring his work and adorable personality.

5. TWICE’s new Melody Project and apology

TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s Switch to Me parody landed in controversy right after its release. Popular band BLACKPINK’s stylist called out the video and its makers for the striking similarity between the hanbok in the video and her design created exclusively for BLACKPINK. They also justified that the piece was bought from a hanbok company and admitted that it was a fault on their side. They also apologized for the carelessness.

