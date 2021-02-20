Amyra Dastur's Photos That Add Pop Of Colour To Her Instagram

Actor Amyra Dastur is quite active on her Instagram. She often shares pictures from her shoot and work-life. Amyra's Instagram feed has a dark tone throughout with a pop of colour after a few posts. Here are Amyra Dastur's Instagram pictures that have added a pop of colour to her feed.

Also Read | Amyra Dastur Shares Pic With 'world's Greatest Idol' Jackie Chan As Kun Fu Yoga Turns Four

Amyra Dastur's Instagram pictures that have added a pop of colour

She recently shared a picture of herself flaunting her orange outfit and looking away from the camera. She sat on a lawn over a traditional woven mat. She wore an orange long backless dress. She wrote, "Some old fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat." She also shared a picture from a photoshoot. She wore a lavender dress and gave an intense look at the camera while posing. She wrote that what you hide in your heart appears in your eyes. She also shared a video of hers doing an outfit transition. She sat on the stool in her pyjama and it soon transformed it into a lavender dress. The wall at the back had some colourful frames and poster of popular films and series. Here are Amyra Dastur's photos and video that look extremely colourful.

Also Read | Amyra Dastur Feels Fans Should Channelise Hate For Star Kids Into Promoting Outsiders

She also shared a photo booth collage of her pictures. She wore a colour block printed bomber jacket and paired it with chunky jewellery. In the first picture, she posed with a fish kiss expression while in the rest of the pictures Amyra laughed her heart out. She shared a picture with a colourful wall. She wore a black sweetheart neckline dress with puffed mesh sleeves. She had accessorized her outfit with golden jewellery. Amyra also shared a wide picture flaunting the dress. The colourful wall at the back did make her black outfit stand out. Take a look at Amyra Dastur's photos that have added a pop of colour to her dark feed.

Also Read | Amyra Dastur Says She Is A 'proud Daughter' Of A COVID-19 Frontline Warrior

She shared a picture dressed in a co-ord set. The bohemian style outfit accentuated her beautiful figure. She wore star-shaped gold earrings with her outfit. She wrote, "Soft in the middle but, wild around the edge." She also posed in between some plants. Her colourful outfit stood out yet again amongst the green leaves. Amyra wrote, "We are all wanderers in this Earth, our hearts full of wonder and our souls deep with dreams."

Also read | Amyra Dastur Says Shooting For 'Dilli' In The Capital Helped Ground Characters In Reality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.