EXO's Chen Is All Smiles For His First Military Photo Since Enlistment; See Picture

Korean-Chinese pop band EXO’s member Chen has enlisted himself in the military. A photo of EXO’s Chen surrounding his follow soldiers and beamingly smiling at the camera. Read to know more details.

EXO’s Chen military photo

According to a report by Soompi, the military has shared a photo of its new recruits. Among them was EXO’s Chen as well. EXO’s Chen beamingly smiling at the camera surrounded by his fellow soldiers has been uploaded on Twitter. He is wearing a jacket and has his arms around other soldiers. The photo included all the new military recruits.

Chen announced his military enlistment 10 days after he released his musical single titled Hello. He shared a lengthy letter sharing the news of his military enlistment with his fans. In the letter, he said that he is enlisting for the military on October 26. He also bid his fans goodbye through the letter. In the letter, he also said that he will try his best to fulfill his duties in the best of physical and mental health.

According to a report by Allkpop, the location of his enlistment has not been revealed. EXO’s Chen wants his military listing to be a private affair. EXO’s Chen is the fourth member to enlist himself in the military. Previously, Xiumin, D.O, and Suho have enlisted themselves. Xiumin and D.O enlisted themselves in May and July respectively and Suho enlisted himself this year.

How old is Chen?

EXO's Chen is 28 years old.

EXO band members

EXO is a nine-member boy band. The band members are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The band was formed by SM Entertainment and they debuted in 2012. The band shot to fame with their 2013 superhit song Growl. EXO’s PLANET #5 – EXplOration is their latest live album.

Some of their super hit songs are Love Shit, Monster, and Obsession. These three songs have 323 million, 352 million, and 111 million views respectively on YouTube. Some of their other famous songs are Call Me Baby which has 260 million views on YouTube, Love Me Right has 123 million views and Tempo has 117 million views on YouTube.

