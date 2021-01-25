Last Updated:

Exo's D.O Discharged From Military Services, Fans Demand New Album From 'Scream' Singer

EXO's D.O has finally completed his military services and has been discharged. The fans couldn't be happier and are demanding a new album from the artist.

EXO's D.O

EXO's D.O who was finishing his mandatory military services is finally back on January 24. According to Soompi, the singer joined the military on July 1, 2020, where he also participated in the military musical Return: The Promise of the Day. He is the second member of the K-pop band to finish military services after Xiumin, the oldest member of the group. D.O's fans couldn't be happier for his return and flooded Twitter with welcome wishes as well as demanded a new album. Read further to know more. 

D.O completes military service

Earlier the group's label SM Entertainment announced his leave and discharge from the services and that he was on holiday due to COVID-19 regulations. As per Soompi, the agency released a statement at the end of December that D.O is currently on leave and will be discharged on January 25, 2021. They further added that this decision comes due to COVID-19 regulations. As per meaww.com, the artist served as a cook in the Air Defense Battalion of the Metropolitan Mechanizes Infantry Division.

With his return, D.O's fans are excited for him and have been demanding for a new release. Some users took to their Twitter account to share pictures of him and appreciate him for finishing his military services. Other users asked the label as well as the singer to release a new album. Check out some of the tweets. 

Earlier the label SM Entertainment in order to celebrate D.O's discharge, they released a 'Welcome Back Set' on January 22 for the fans to purchase. In the customisable gift package, one can have a military-style necklace and tag keyring that has "D.O." with it. Check it out. 

EXO band

The K-pop band was formed in 2011 and they made their debut in 2012 with single MAMA. The band consists of nine members, which are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. They have also been ranked as the 'most influential celebrities' on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018. Originally, the group had 12 members and were divided into two subgroups titled Exo-K and Exo-M. The former members of Exo-M, Kris, Luhan, and Tao left the group after their legal battles in 2014 & 2015. After this, all the members performed as a single group. They have released various songs which include Wolf, Miracles in December, Lightsaber, and many more. 

