Exo's D.O Discharged From Military Services, Fans Demand New Album From 'Scream' Singer

EXO's D.O who was finishing his mandatory military services is finally back on January 24. According to Soompi, the singer joined the military on July 1, 2020, where he also participated in the military musical Return: The Promise of the Day. He is the second member of the K-pop band to finish military services after Xiumin, the oldest member of the group. D.O's fans couldn't be happier for his return and flooded Twitter with welcome wishes as well as demanded a new album. Read further to know more.

D.O completes military service

Earlier the group's label SM Entertainment announced his leave and discharge from the services and that he was on holiday due to COVID-19 regulations. As per Soompi, the agency released a statement at the end of December that D.O is currently on leave and will be discharged on January 25, 2021. They further added that this decision comes due to COVID-19 regulations. As per meaww.com, the artist served as a cook in the Air Defense Battalion of the Metropolitan Mechanizes Infantry Division.

With his return, D.O's fans are excited for him and have been demanding for a new release. Some users took to their Twitter account to share pictures of him and appreciate him for finishing his military services. Other users asked the label as well as the singer to release a new album. Check out some of the tweets.

Welcome Back our Soldier!



Love is a return gift. A love that we will hold for a long time. Now, please do everything you want to do with a full heart and always look after yourself.



I’m proud and love you so much.



Always With EXO!



(◕‿◕)♡#KYUNGSOO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/Vs2J1mCR8p — SC ♡︎ (@redcherryeol) January 25, 2021

Our precious Kyungsoo is back !!! He has officially finished his service~ 🥳 Looking forward to all of his activities, no matter as Singer D.O. or Actor Doh Kyungsoo !! Welcome back Kyungsoo !! ❤️ #PrinceKyungsooReturns#우리경수_전역했디오 pic.twitter.com/MkjJMvErzC — 면토끼 '^' (@BUNNYMYE0N) January 24, 2021

Earlier the label SM Entertainment in order to celebrate D.O's discharge, they released a 'Welcome Back Set' on January 22 for the fans to purchase. In the customisable gift package, one can have a military-style necklace and tag keyring that has "D.O." with it. Check it out.

EXO band

The K-pop band was formed in 2011 and they made their debut in 2012 with single MAMA. The band consists of nine members, which are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. They have also been ranked as the 'most influential celebrities' on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018. Originally, the group had 12 members and were divided into two subgroups titled Exo-K and Exo-M. The former members of Exo-M, Kris, Luhan, and Tao left the group after their legal battles in 2014 & 2015. After this, all the members performed as a single group. They have released various songs which include Wolf, Miracles in December, Lightsaber, and many more.

