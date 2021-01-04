EXO Member Baekhyun Hints About His New Project During His First Solo Online Concert

On Sunday, January 3, 2021, EXO member Byun Baekhyun recently wrapped up his first solo online concert titled 'Beyond Live - Baekhyun: Light'. The K-pop star attracted more than 110,000 viewers from more than 120 countries around the world, as announced by its agency, SM Entertainment, which included countries such as the Vietnam, Philippines, Russia, France, Netherlands, and Indonesia. During the concert, Baekhyun goes on to hint his new project for EXO this 2021.

After performing the song Get You Alone from his upcoming Japanese solo album, the singer said, "Isn't the stage as sexy as I am? I was thinking about what kind of gift I should give to fans, and I decided to unveil a few songs from my Japanese mini-album that's coming out on the 20th of January."

As a member of EXO, Baekhyun also went on to give a stunning solo performance of Call Me Baby and Growl that had the singer revealing he was out of breath after performing. He added that is singing these songs on his own after having sung them with his members. He revealed that EXO songs are tough and the songs alone made him miss them so much. The singer revealed that something new will come out this year and it is hard to sing on his own, hence he will have to sing with the others soon.

About the concert

For his first solo concert, Baekhyun performed a total of 23 songs which included the solo and EXO songs. Some of the songs include his debut track UN Village and his latest single, Amusement Park, which was just released this December. Besides his outstanding performances, Baekhyun also gave viewers a taste of music video for his single Get You Alone before it premiered on several video-sharing platforms like YouTube and VLive.

The original track of Get You Alone had a retro style of R&B music. This song tries to show off Baekhyun's artistic side. Byun Baekhyun's debut Japanese solo mini-album BAEKHYUN is scheduled for release on January 20, 2021. Check out a few fan reactions on the same.

Baekhyun performed growl. Missing EXO hours are now open#BAEKHYUNBeyondLIVEpic.twitter.com/OmVJcA0Yxp — LE ° (@baekhyuncumsock) January 3, 2021

The cheer which makes all my pain vanish.. you are the light at the end 🔚 f the tunnel.. thank you for bringing the light in to my life my angel..😘😘😘 #BAEKHYUNBeyondLIVE #BAEKHYUN1stConcert #BAEKHYUNLIGHT #BAEKHYUN #exo pic.twitter.com/avmLBQVxHQ — Indoreayeoja (@SowmyaSuresh16) January 4, 2021

