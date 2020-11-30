Exo's Kai Drops Solo Debut Music Video With 'Mmmh', Fans Call It 'artistic'; Watch

South Korean pop group EXO is again in the news after its member Kai made his solo debut in the music industry today. Kai released his solo debut Music video titled Mmmh on the digital platform YouTube. According to kpopstarz, Kai is all set to release his 1st mini-album called KAI (å¼€) eight years since his K-pop group EXO debuted in 2012. Kai is now the fifth member from the boy band EXO to make his solo debut after Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay. Read on to see the response of Kai's fans after his solo debut with Mmmh music video.

Kai's solo debut 'Mmmh'

Mmmh is the title track of Exo's Kai's solo debut mini-album. His self titled mini-album is slated to release at the usual time that is 6 pm KST, which is 2:30 pm IST in Indian Standard Time. The song Mmmh is an R & B track where the lyrics are the main attraction of the song. According to soompi portal, the song depicts the attraction one feels towards someone he has met for the first time. Here is the official music video of the song Mmmh. Take a look.

Kai's fans are loving the artistic video and are vouching that Kai is the only artist who can do such a concept with perfection. Here are some reactions by his fans from Twitter and YouTube.

Image credits: Kai official MV

Kai's self-titled album consists of six songs, including the title track Mmmh, Nothing on Me, Amnesia, Reason, Ride or Die, and Hello Stranger. Kai is currently seen in several shows and events as a part of the promotional activity for his solo mini-album. He recently appeared as a guest in I Live Alone and Amazing Saturday with SHINee's Taemin as well.

He would also be performing at Naver NOW's Party B which would be hosted on November 30th itself at 9 pm KST, along with labelmates including Aespa, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, and more. Kai is also slated to hold a V Live broadcast, titled THE OPENING LIVE today as well. His debut mini-album release is slated for Nov. 30 at 6:00 p.m. KST, which could be seen in India at 2:30 pm today itself.

