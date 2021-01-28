EXO'S D.O Pens Down A Note For His Fans Following His Military Discharge; Read Here

EXO's D.O's military enlistment has come to an end and upon the occasion of the same, the musician shared a message with his fans through his social media handle. The post in question saw the musician pouring his heart out and sharing his feelings regarding the same. The post was shared on a social media site known as Lysn, as per a report on Soompi.com. A section of the post, as per the very same report, saw the South Korea-based musician expressing his gratitude towards all of his fans who wished for his safe return and he will now work hard on his music.

On the day EXO's D.O's military enlistment ended, he released a video clip which was filmed in a recording studio at the time when he and his relevant team members were making one of EXO's songs, titled "That's Okay" into a reality. The song itself was released on the first day of his military service. The video that was promptly shared after his military discharge can be found below.

The clip:

Three days ago, when the news regarding the musician's discharge went viral, his fan started tweeting out welcome back messages. Some of those posts can be found below.

About D.O:

Doh Kyung-Soo, better known by his stage name DO, is a popular South Korean singer and actor. Other than being a part of the Exo band members, DO has also featured in several series and South Korean films. He was introduced as the eighth member of EXO back in 2012. His acting career, on the other hand, began a couple of years later when he was seen playing the supporting character of a High-School student in Cart.

