Jung Hae In And Blackpink's Jisoo Starrer K-drama's Filming 'Snowdrop' Suspended Now

According to recent reports by Koreaboo, the much-awaited JTBC drama titled Snowdrop has now been halted. The show stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Something in the Rain actor Jung Hae In in the lead roles. The K-drama has currently halted the filming of the show after some of the staff tested positive for Coronavirus test. Read for more details.

Jung Hae In and Jisoo starrer Snowdrop halted

According to a report by Edaily, an extra, who was a supporting actor in the Kdrama is reported to be a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case. Due to which, the filming has now been suspended since November 23. Currently, all the actors and staff of the show who came in close contact with the extra are awaiting their COVID test results.

As mentioned on the Koreaboo portal, an official from JTBC also commented on the situation stating that currently there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus within the Snowdrop team, however, there was an extra actor who was in close contact with the staff of Snowdrop. That is why they have suspended the filming of the Kdrama to ensure the safety of the rest of the staff of the drama's team, as they are waiting for the results for the staff.

The K-drama Snowdrop was the most awaited Jisoo's show as it would be the first time that the Blackpink singer was acting in a Kdrama. Snowdrop cast included actors like Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Eugene apart from Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Snowdrop is another Kdrama after Kdramas like Stealing Destiny, SBS‘s Joseon Exorcist, and JTBC’s Sisyphus, which was halted due to Coronavirus scare.

Jung Hae In's shows apart from Snowdrop

Jung Hae-in's claim to fame was In 2017 when he amassed immense popularity with his performance in fantasy romance series While You Were Sleeping. Jung is currently gearing up for his next romance drama A Piece of Your Mind, in which he will be seen alongside Chae Soo-bin, last seen in Start-Up. He was also seen in dramas such as One Spring Night, Something in the Rain, Prison Playbook and more. He would next be seen in Snowdrop, which tells the story of a male University student who somehow ends up in a women’s dormitory.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’S Jisoo will be making her first-ever drama debut as the lead actor in Snowdrop. The singer and leader of girl group BLACKPINK was previously seen in cameo roles in Arthdal Chronicles as well as The Producers. She will be paired up with Jung Hae In who is popular for his ‘realistic dramas’ as reported by Soompi, a Korean media portal.

