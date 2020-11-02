K-pop Band BTS Announces Title Of Lead Song 'Life Goes On' From Upcoming Album

K-pop band BTS has disclosed the lead single Life Goes On from its upcoming album. The album BE (Deluxe Edition) is scheduled to come out on November 20. Amid the pandemic, when people are trying to adjust to the new normal, the album comes with a message that says even in the face of new normality, life goes on. Displaying the emotions and thoughts of the crew members, the team comprises of Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Suga, who have been actively involved in all aspects of the creative process for this album.

BTS lead song from upcoming album: Details

BTS will perform Life Goes On at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22. The announcement came after their virtual concert Map Of The Soul ON: E, which was live-streamed on October 10 and October 11. The K-pop band was thankful for technology that helped them connect with their fans, fondly called BTS Army.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, stands for the Korean expression Bangtan Sonyeondan, literally meaning Bulletproof Boy Scouts. The band comprised of seven members, which formed in the year 2010 and made its debut in the year 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet is made of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their output. They were originally a hip-hop group, but their musical style has developed to include a wide range of genres. The lyrics of their songs are focused on social and personal issues, themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

Their work displays tributes to literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline. The boy band has released several albums and performed on several world tours. With the formation of their anti-violence campaign - Love Myself, in partnership with UNICEF, BTS addressed the United Nations 73rd and 75th General Assemblies and became the youngest ever recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit received from the President of South Korea because of their contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.

