GFRIEND, The K-pop Group Released 'MAGO' MV Showcasing Their Disco Moves; Watch

K pop group GFRIEND recently released their third full album called Walpurgis Night on November 9. While the title track of the album i.e. MAGO was released today itself, the six-member girl group band looks all prepped to woo the audience with their songs and dance choreographies. Take a look at their new song from their latest album.

GFRIEND's MAGO video

GFRIEND's latest music video titled MAGO is a disco genre song. The song talks about being responsible for your own life and individuality. The song has been written by songwriters including FRANTS, Bang Si Hyuk, members Eunha, Yuju, and Umji, and others. The talented girls could be seen singing behind a backdrop of a retro-themed set up while they themselves show off some disco moves of their own as well. Take a look at the MV of their new comeback song.

Walpurgis Night album by GFRIEND

Walpurgis Night album by K-pop group GFRIEND was released today on November 9. The album makes their third studio album in the Korean language while it is their fourth overall album. The Walpurgis album contains 11 songs including MAGO. The album has been produced by Source Music while distributed by kakao M.

GFRIEND is a six-member South Korean girl group formed by Source Music in the year 2015. GFRIEND members include members like Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. The group had debuted with their EP called Season of Glass on January 15, 2015. The group won several female rookie awards in the year it released their debut EP.

Recent K-pop comebacks

Recently, the All-girl K-pop band TWICE released their second full-length album on October 26. The JYP Entertainment band unveiled their Eyes Wide Open album featuring its title track I Can’t Stop Me. The music video garnered tremendous response by their fans who were awaiting their comeback. Earlier, the TXT band, which is a boy group consisting of members singers Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai released their new song titled Blue Hour as well. Tomorrow X Together is a 5-member group who are represented by the company that manages BTS, i.e. Big Hit Entertainment. The group made their comeback on October 26 with their third EP titled Minisode 1: Blue Hour.

