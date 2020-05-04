EXO's Lead Singer Suho Announces His Military Enlistment Date In A Post; Check It Out

The South Korean-Chinese boyband EXO has been one of the highly-followed K-Pop bands across the world. The Seoul based pop band was lead by Suho that has been named as one of the biggest boy bands in the world and the 'Kings of K-pop' by several eminent media outlets. However, Suho was recently making headlines after he announced his military enlistment date in an official letter to his fans.

Also Read | EXO's Lead Singer Suho Releases His First Ever Mini-album 'Self-Portrait'

Also Read | K-pop Band 'BTS' To Launch New Web Series To Help Fans Learn Korean

Suho will enlist on May 14 &fulfil his duties after undergoing four weeks of training

The K-Pop band EXO has been one of the widely popular boy bands that have been ruling over millions of hearts since 2012. The lead singer of the group, Suho recently left his fans shocked after he announced his military enlistment date in an official letter, addressing his fans.

On May 4, 2020, Suho took to LYSN, EXO’s official online fan community, to break the news by sharing a handwritten letter to announce his enlistment. The artist revealed that he will be enlisting on May 14, 2020, to fulfil his duties after undergoing basic training for four weeks.

Also Read | BTS Fan Buys 5,000 Copies Of K-Pop Magazines To Show Love For Jimin

In his letter, Suho also thanked his fans and mentioned that he will miss them a lot during his time there and hopes that everyone who loves him will remember him and will take care of themselves. However, the time and location of the artist's enlistment have not been disclosed as of yet. Suho is the third member of EXO to enlist himself in the military after D.O. and Xiumin.

The EXO member had recently released his first mini-album ‘Self-Portrait’ with the track titled ‘Let’s Love’. The music video of the song was released on March 30, 2020. On the other hand, the boyband made a comeback last year with the track titled 'Obsession' for their sixth album as a band.

Also Read | K-pop Musical Festival In L.A. Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.