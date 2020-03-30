Justin Bieber's Most Critically Acclaimed Albums You Must Check Out

Justin Bieber is widely considered to be one of the most iconic pop stars of the 21st century. The singer has millions of fans across the globe. Some of Justin's songs have broken records and impressed critics as well. Read on to know more about Justin Bieber's most critically acclaimed albums till date:

Justin Bieber's most critically acclaimed albums to date

1) My World 2.0

This is one of Justin Bieber's albums that remain widely popular. My World 2.0 is Justin's first album that claimed many young hearts. Some of the songs from this album include Baby, Never Let You Go, Somebody To Love, U Smile and more. This was his debut studio album that came out in the year 2010.

2) Under the Mistletoe

This was the second major album of Justin. This was also the first Christmas album of Bieber. The album made news and came out in the year 2011. Some of the songs from this album include Only Thing I Ever Get for Christmas, Mistletoe, etc.

3) Believe

This is Bieber's third major studio album that again made quite some noise. The album broke news in 2012. Some of the songs from this album include All Around the World, Boyfriend, As Long As You Love Me, etc. Critics were impressed with Bieber's evolution as an artist with this album.

4) Purpose

This was another major and the fourth album of the sensational singer. The album broke news in 2015 and fans went into a frenzy. The album featured singers like Travis Scott, Big Sean, Halsey, and Nas. Some of the major songs were What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Love Yourself and more.

5) Changes

This is Justin's most recent and fifth major album. This one came out on February 14, 2020. The album features Quavo, Post Malone, Clever, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, Kehlani and many more. With songs like Yummy, Intentions and more this one received high praise from critics and his fans.

