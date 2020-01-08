Famous Musicians' Nicknames: Honorific Nicknames Of American Musicians

Honorific nicknames in popular music have been a commonly used term since the early ‘90s. It refers to a nickname given to a famous personality depending on their popularity.

These nicknames are often used by fans or the media to refer to these famous celebrities. In western culture, especially American, the honorific nicknames have been used to describe leading personalities in various fields. Some of these fields include industry, commerce, sports, and the media.

There is a certain reason for using a specific title. The title of father and mother is used for the innovators, while the royal titles like king, queen, prince and princess are given to dominant figures from the field. Check out some of the famous American musician’s honorific nicknames.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is an American singer, songwriter and dancer. He is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music, while he’s also known as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Michael Jackson is often dubbed as King of Pop as well as The Gloved One.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, dancer as well as an actor. Britney’s first two albums made her the best-selling teenage artist of all times while giving her global fame and recognition. Her albums after the two, however, had more mature themes. Britney Spears is often referred to as Princess of Pop and later as the Queen of Pop by the media.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, actor as well as a record producer. She rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer of one of the best-selling girl groups of all times, Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé today hold many titles to her name. it has been reported that Beyoncé is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She is dubbed as the First Lady of Music, Princess of R&B, Queen Bey, and Queen of Pop.

Cher

Cher is an American singer, actress and television personality. She gained popularity in 1965, however, she began her solo career only in 1966 releasing her first million-seller song. Cher reached a new commercial peak in 1998 after her song became the biggest-selling single of all time by a female artist in the UK.

She is often dubbed as the Goddess of Pop, Empress of Pop, Queen of Reinvention, Queen of Comebacks and Queen of Camp.

Madonna

Madonna is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She is best known for pushing the boundaries of songwriting in mainstream popular music. Many popular artists have often cited her as one of their major influences. She is often referred to as Princess of Pop and later as First Lady of Pop, Queen of reinvention, Queen of controversy and the Queen of Pop by the media.

