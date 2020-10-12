Fan Ships Pearl V Puri & Surbhi Jyoti Even If He Stars With Divya In 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

Pearl V Puri recently released a song Teri Aankhon Mein with Divya Khosla Kumar. The duo has been earning a lot of praises for their chemistry in the song. The song is currently trending on YouTube. Fans have been going gaga over the song, however a fan has a special demand for Pearl V Puri. He took to the comment section to ask Pearl V Puri to only collaborate with Surbhi Jyoti as they look good together.

About Teri Aankhon Mein

Teri Aankhon Mein features Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri released on October 7. Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar have sung the song which is a musical love story. The lyrics have been penned by Kumar and the song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj’s music. Teri Aankhon Mein has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

In the music video, Teri Aankhon Mein unfolds on a rainy night when the auto driver leaves the girl alone on the road and a boy comes along. The duo is romancing while the beautiful song with soft music plays in the background. At first, the girl refuses to take the boy's help and dictates her terms. In a flashback, it’s shown how the girl was cheated on by someone she loved.

Pearl V Puri & Surbhi Jyoti in Naagin 3

The third season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin was headlined by Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles. The series traces the lives of shape-shifting serpent women who fight the evil to keep their ultimate source of power, the ‘naagmani’ safe. Naagin 3’s plot saw Naag Vikrant & Naagin Ruhi aka Bela reunite after hundred years.

However, business tycoon Andy Sehgal and son Yuvraj along with his friends go to the old haveli where the shapeshifters were planning to get married. They try to sexually assault Ruhi and in an attempt to save her Vikrant gets killed by him. The onscreen chemistry between Pearl V Puri and Surbhi was much loved by many. As per Filmi Beat and several other media portals, Naagin 3 was one of the highest-rated shows of the year 2018.

Time and again, the relationship rumours of Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri make way to the internet. The duo has never opened up about romantically being involved with each other. Both Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri is seen posting pictures with each other on social media and share a great bond.

