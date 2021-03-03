Fans Flood Twitter As Gen Z Tries To 'Cancel Eminem'; Millennials Hit Back At Latest Fad

This week, Eminem's fans have gone wild claiming that TikTok users are "trying to cancel Eminem". From bias to threats of abuse to fantasy accounts of domestic battery, the artist has a long history of controversial lyrics. His supporters, however, are stunned at the thought of a new generation seeking to boycott the rapper.

Yesterday, the hashtag #CancelEminem was trending on TikTok after Gen Z heard the lyrics to his song with Rihanna, Love The Way You Lie and were outraged because he says, "If she ever tries to ******* leave again, I'mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire". And this has left Gen Z finding that phrase the most offensive of Eminem’s music. However, millennials are hitting back and are in full support of the rapper.

Some of the users went all out to flood the Twitter handle with messages, notes and much more for Gen Z on cancelling Eminem. Some of the users commented on how funny the gen z’s sound as they want to cancel the rapper, while some could not control their laughter on the same. One of the users wrote, “I saw a Gen Z TikTok about cancelling Eminem for his song Love the Way You Lie. 😂😂 like THATS the song you want to cancel him over. ✨tell me you’ve never listened to Eminem without telling me you’ve never listened to Eminem”.

Another user wrote, “It’s actually embarrassing to see people hating on Eminem. Fair enough if you don’t enjoy his music, or don’t listen to him. But to hate on him for no reason or to ignore his influence, talent and contributions to music is just cringeworthy”. Check out a few tweets below.

Netizens react

Trying to cancel Eminem I see.... 🤣🤣🤣 Good luck with that. My generation has his back 💯 so sit you're butt down. pic.twitter.com/RbsIcjJ84D — Tiffany ironrage 🇨🇦 neutral person in beauty (@tiffanyironrage) February 28, 2021

So where can I preorder the new Eminem album that he’s gonna make in response to gen z trying to cancel him? Cause it’s gonna be *chefs kiss — Les (@Basilviii) February 27, 2021

Gen Z should know by now that some people are above cancelling. Media been trying to cancel Eminem long before cancelling was a thing. He came out in '99 and his first words were "Hi kids, do you like violence" nd still enjoyed 22 years in the game. That's who you want to cancel? pic.twitter.com/d5t9wcFZd6 — Ephraim (@EphraimTalker) March 2, 2021

Gen Z trying to cancel Eminem is actually comedy. — krayla (@spacetrashh_) February 26, 2021

I DARE Gen Z to try and cancel Eminem. I've got the popcorn ready. pic.twitter.com/JtxUDmsctT — Jay² (@SkorpXL) March 1, 2021

Eminem has been making waves since his debut album, which used a shock jock style to gain publicity. His first major studio album, The Slim Shady LP, was released in 1997 and included the song '97 Bonnie and Clyde, in which he narrated his dream of killing his wife and making his toddler-aged daughter assist him in hiding her body. The Marshall Mathers LP, released in 2000, featured "Kim," a more violent fantasy about killing his wife in real-time. Domestic violence, however, is a recurrent theme in Eminem's songs, also in his most recent albums.

