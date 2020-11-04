Filmmaker Hariharan won the prestigious JC Daniel Award 2019. Every year, the state government honours and recognises a person’s contribution to Malayalam cinema with JC Daniel Award. It carries a prize of ₹5 lakhs in cash and a plaque along with a citation. Here is everything you need to know about the filmmaker Hariharan below.

Filmmaker Hariharan receives prestigious JC Daniel award 2019

According to a report by The News Minute, filmmaker Hariharan has bagged the prestigious JC Daniel Award for the year 2019. MT Vasudevan Nair, who chaired the jury, chose Hariharan for the award. Meanwhile, the rest of the jury consists of filmmaker Harikumar, actor Vidhubala, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy’s chairman Kamal, and State Culture Secretary Rani George. Besides the plaque, Hariharan has received the cash prize of ₹5 lakhs.

About Hariharan's awards and acclaimed work in the industry

Filmmaker Hariharan has been a part of the industry for over five decades. He has been at the forefront of the shifts in the Malayalam cinema’s aesthetics. Moreover, Hariharan has also churned movies, which have received critical acclaim including Panchagni, Sargam, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Parinayam, Pazhassi Raja, Amrutham Gamaya, and Nakhakshathangal, to name a few.

Hariharan kick-started his career in the film industry after moving to Chennai in 1965. He began by assisting ace directors before marking his debut with Ladies Hostel in 1972. Later on, he made his mark with some of the ace movies garnering appreciation from the critics and the audience alike. In 1988, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha featuring Mammooty and Madhavi received four national, as well as six state awards. Moving on, Sargam, which released in 1992, bagged several accolades including, the one for the best director.

The filmmaker became famous for his ideas and expertise in historical and period dramas. Like other movies, 1986s Panchagni, starring Geetha and Mohanlal, revolves around the Naxalite movement in Kerala in the 1960s. Among many hits, Nakhakshathangal deals with the problems of teenage love and loss. It also garnered a positive response from the audience. The previous year, veteran star Sheela received the JC Daniel Award.

