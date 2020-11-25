'First Kiss' Song Cast Boasts Of Honey Singh, Ipsitaa, Ehan Bhat And More

First Kiss is a recently released peppy dance number. It is sung by singer Ipsitaa and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The lyrics are penned by Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Singhsta and is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shalini Talwar. The video song is directed by directorGiffy with Vikcee as DOP. The music video of the song was released on T-Series' YouTube channel. Talking about the song here’s taking a look at the First Kiss song cast.

Honey Singh

First Kiss song features Yo Yo Honey Singh as the lead actor in the music video. Singh has also crooned and co-produced the track. In the video, the singer can be seen surrounded by his co-singer Ipsitaa and also a few other female dancers. Honey Singh perfectly multitasks the singing and dancing in the video. In the video, the singer can be seen wearing an oversized bright pink printed t-shirt along with a Micky Mouse printed denim. He completed the look with a black cap, chain, rings and a pair of white shoes.

Ehan Bhat

First Kiss song features Ehan Bhat looking all suave in a white suit. The actor’s performance in the song is seen in bits and pieces. However, fans have gone all out to laud the actor’s appearance and skills in the song. In 2015, Ehan auditioned for the lead role in 99 Songs, the film title of AR Rahman, and a critical character was picked and essayed. Ehan has also starred in several brand commercials & TVCs in India.

Ipsitaa

The latest First Kiss song has Ipsitaa as the lead actor in the music video. Ipsitaa has also sung this peppy track. In the video, the singer can be seen showing off her dancing skills and fans seem to enjoy her groovy performance. In the video, she can be seen donning a peach suit dress and completed her look with a sleek hairdo, dewy makeup, and diamond jewellery. Check out her post below.

Naiara Damasceno

In the First Kiss music video, Naiara Damasceno can be seen wooing fans with her beauty and dancing skills. In the video, Naiara can be seen sporting several outfits looking stunning in all. She can also be seen grooving with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the most of the clips.

