Honey Singh & Ipsitaa's 'First Kiss' Trends On YouTube, Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Honey Singh and Ipsitaa have finally dropped their much-awaited song ' First Kiss' after teasing the release of the song on social media since last week. Along with releasing the song on all the music streaming platforms, the music video of First Kiss also premiered on T-Series' YouTube channel today, i.e. November 24, 2020, starring Ehan Bhat alongside Honey Singh and Ipsitaa. In no time from its release, First Kiss song has started trending on YouTube and has garnered heaps of praise by ardent fans as well as netizens.

Honey Singh and Ipsitaa's song 'First Kiss' gets a thumbs up from the masses

In addition to rapping in the song, Honey Singh has also composed the music of the peppy track and has also penned the lyrics of First Kiss along with Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Singhsta. The tropical R&B track's bright and colourful music video is helmed by Director Gifty while it is presented by T-Series.

The dance number is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Shalini Talwar while it is co-produced by Yo Yo Honey Singh himself along with Boby Suri. With the release of First Kiss, the Punjabi rapper and songster introduced behavioural scientist and singer Ipsitaa to the music industry.

Meanwhile, within five hours from its release on YouTube, Honey Singh and Ipsitaa's First Kiss started trending on YouTube. The music video has already garnered around 3 million views and is winning the hearts of many across the country. Ardent fans of the Loca crooner have couldn't hold back but shower the Punjabi icon with immense love with the release of his upbeat track.

While one user took the comment section of the music video to praise Singh by writing, "Yo yo honey Singh is one side of Music Industry and all others are on another side.." while another wrote, "The ending is damn too awesome. It's gonna be my ringtone. I fell in love with those lyrics and vocal pitch. It was so nostalgic and soothing". On the other hand, Twitterati was also all-praise about First Kiss on the micro-blogging platform.

Check out netizens' reaction to 'First Kiss' below:

Bhai ka gaana. Tabahi song. First kiss out now.. yo yo honey singhaaa.. 🔥🔥🔥🤘🤘 — Divyakant Deepu.kattad fan yo yo phaji da.😎😎🤘 (@DeepuDivyakant) November 24, 2020

New Video Song "First kiss" of @asliyoyo is out on YouTube.

YO YO is back in Old Style.

Please go and watch🔥https://t.co/Ao50Pq4tUV — SRKian Anjul♥️ (@SRKianAnjul) November 24, 2020

Put on your dancing shoes... @asliyoyo's new party song is out - 'First Kiss'. https://t.co/Z99DFHvWHf — Tushar Jadhav (@tushar__jadhav) November 24, 2020

"Couple hain powerful, Jodi hain beautiful, Tu anushka m Virat kohli kohli" ♥️

Our power couple in honey Singh new song

CRAZY LEVEL🥳😻#firstkiss @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma @asliyoyo pic.twitter.com/LpjYHv5bjm — ♧SAKSHI♧ 👒🛍🕷 (@SpiderCluster) November 24, 2020

Amazing song #Firstkiss of Honey singh....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥Really he is the king of music and his music is always unique from others...👍👍👍 and really Im big fan of @asliyoyo — SUBHAM (@SUBHAM72634638) November 24, 2020

Watch the music video of 'First Kiss' song on YouTube below:

