Fleet Foxes Shore Review: Compelling Yet Calming Track To Experience Zen In Dystopia

Robin Pecknold, who is in charge of vocals and guitar in Fleet Foxes has once again turned ‘blues into music’ with Fleet Foxes Shore's album. While the lyrics of the song Shore speaks of ‘everything that could have been done at the moment’, it also takes a look at past memories and as people trample upon past experiences. According to Pitchfork.com, the song is pleasant, recalling and also calls up blissful moments. Apart from being a ‘slow, sunset, dewy’ song, it also is nice to the ears for anyone unfamiliar with Fleet Foxes. The song might make you feel the zen you long for in a vivid and uncertain dystopian society that 2020 is.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Latest 'The Album' Poster Boasts Of Outdoor Scenes. Rugged Looks; See Post

Fleet Foxes Shore review

The song also speaks about the ‘heaviness’ one feels which can be often intimidating. However, Shore is about coming to terms with it, staying a little longer and normalising with flaws, as per a report in Rolling Stone. With several vocal renditions with the words, ‘While I see it all’, the chorus is the best part about the song, It is rather uplifting in the chorus part.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns In Punk Rock Outfits And Purple Hair In 'The Album' Poster

Take a look at the soothing lyrics Fleet Foxes Shore's song

Kin of my kin

I rely on you

Taking me in

When a wave runs me through

As a shore I ever seem to sail to

And I know old heavinesses shake you



Maybe I stayed

Little long, could be

I needed shade

Sand on my feet

And it’s some new ailment is in me

Can’t divide what’s memory and what’s dream



Afraid of the empty

But too safe on the shore

And ‘fore I forget me

I want to record



While I see it all

While I see it all

Fleet Foxes Shore's album was put together by an army of musicians

The song was produced by Robin Pecknold and engineered and mixed by Beatriz Artola. Other fine-tuning was done by a team of engineers Michael Harris, Christopher Cerullo, Jens Jungkurth, Paul Spring, Lauren Marquez, Bastien Lozier, and Jon Low. Fleet Foxes Shore's album boasts of vocals by Robin Pecknold, Uwade Akhere. There is the usage of Horns, an instrument, played by a team including Andy Clausen, Riley Mulherkar, Willem de Koch, Chloe Rowlands which plays upon the depth and intensity of the song by the end. The diminishing drumming and jostling of ride cymbal and the hi-hats were put together by Christopher Bear. He was in charge of the impacting percussion in track Shore.

Also Read | '5 Seconds Of Summer' Star Ashton Irwin Releases First Solo Album Titled 'Skinny Skinny'

Fleet Foxes Shore song

Also Read | 5 Seconds Of Summer Fame Ashton Irvin Announces His Solo Debut Album 'Superbloom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.