Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here Are Easy And Best Recipes For The Occasion

Here’s a list of some of the best Indian sweets recipes which you can master before Raksha Bandhan 2020. Read here;

Festivals like Raksha Bandhan truly strengthen family bonds. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is just around the corner. Here’s a list of some of the best Indian sweets recipes which you can master before Raksha Bandhan:

Indian sweets recipes for Raksha Bandhan:

Fruit Kulfi:

Ingredients:

  1. 1/2 of chopped bananas (peeled)
  2. Half cup of chopped (unpeeled)
  3. Two and a half cups of full-fat milk
  4. Half cup condensed milk
  5. One-fourth cup of milk powder
  6. Half teaspoon of cardamom powder

Recipe:

  • Add the milk, milk powder and condensed milk to a non-stick pan.
  • Boil all the above ingredients.
  • Add cardamom powder to the mixture and stir for about 20 minutes.
  • Allow the mixture to cool down.
  • Add bananas and apples to the mixture.
  • Pour the mixture into 5 kulfi moulds and keep it in a freezer for 10-12 hours.
  • Before unmoulding, make sure to keep it outside for 5 minutes.
  • Insert a wooden skewer in the centre of the kulfi and pull it out.  
  • Serve instantly.

Almond barfi:

Ingredients:

  1. 3/4th Almonds
  2. Sugar
  3. Cardamom powder
  4. Ghee
  5. Half cup of cow’s milk
  6. Kesar strands

Recipe:

  • Add the almonds to a bowl of hot water and cover it with a lid.
  • Allow it to soak for two hours
  • Drain the water.
  • Peel the almonds.
  • Put the almonds in a mixer to make a paste out of it.
  • Keep the mixture aside.
  • Add some Kesar strands and warm milk in a bowl. Keep it aside.
  • Heat some ghee in a non-stick pan and add the almond paste to it.
  • Cook the mixture for four minutes.
  • Add some sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and cook it for four more minutes.
  • Take a 175 mm diameter greased plate and pour the mixture in it.
  • Cut the mixture into pieces and allow it to cool for about 30 minutes.
  • Serve it.

Chenna rabri:

Ingredients:

  1. 1 litre of full-fat milk
  2. 2 teaspoons of cornflour.
  3. 1/4th teaspoon of kesar strands
  4. ½ cup sugar
  5. 1/4th teaspoon of citric acid
  6. 2 tablespoons of chopped grapes
  7. 5 tablespoons of chopped oranges
  8. ½ tablespoon of cardamom powder.

Recipe:

  • Add 3 tablespoons of milk and cornflour to a bowl.
  • Add kesar strands a warm water to another bowl.
  • Heat some milk in a non-stick pan and boil it for 5-10 minutes.
  • After it boils, add some sugar and heat it for 20 minutes.
  • Add citric acid and water to the bowl.
  • Add cornflour.
  • Add the saffron-mixture water and allow it to cool.
  • Add grapes and oranges and refrigerate for an hour.
  • Serve chilled.

 Anjeer Halwa:

Ingredients:

  1. 1/4th cup of dried figs
  2. 3 tablespoons of ghee
  3. ½ cup of powdered almonds
  4. 4 tablespoons of sugar
  5. 5 tablespoons of milk powder
  6. 1/4th tablespoon of elaichi.

Recipe:

  • Boil some water in a saucepan and add some figs to it.
  • Cook the mixture for about 4 minutes.
  • Drain the mixture.
  • Blend the mixture in a paste by using ½ cup water.
  • Heat some ghee and add almonds to it.
  • Add figs, milk powder, sugar, ½ cup water and cook it for 5 minutes.
  • Add cardamom powder.
  • Serve hot.

