Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here Are Easy And Best Recipes For The Occasion

Festivals like Raksha Bandhan truly strengthen family bonds. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is just around the corner. Here’s a list of some of the best Indian sweets recipes which you can master before Raksha Bandhan:
Indian sweets recipes for Raksha Bandhan:
Fruit Kulfi:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 of chopped bananas (peeled)
- Half cup of chopped (unpeeled)
- Two and a half cups of full-fat milk
- Half cup condensed milk
- One-fourth cup of milk powder
- Half teaspoon of cardamom powder
Recipe:
- Add the milk, milk powder and condensed milk to a non-stick pan.
- Boil all the above ingredients.
- Add cardamom powder to the mixture and stir for about 20 minutes.
- Allow the mixture to cool down.
- Add bananas and apples to the mixture.
- Pour the mixture into 5 kulfi moulds and keep it in a freezer for 10-12 hours.
- Before unmoulding, make sure to keep it outside for 5 minutes.
- Insert a wooden skewer in the centre of the kulfi and pull it out.
- Serve instantly.
Almond barfi:
Ingredients:
- 3/4th Almonds
- Sugar
- Cardamom powder
- Ghee
- Half cup of cow’s milk
- Kesar strands
Recipe:
- Add the almonds to a bowl of hot water and cover it with a lid.
- Allow it to soak for two hours
- Drain the water.
- Peel the almonds.
- Put the almonds in a mixer to make a paste out of it.
- Keep the mixture aside.
- Add some Kesar strands and warm milk in a bowl. Keep it aside.
- Heat some ghee in a non-stick pan and add the almond paste to it.
- Cook the mixture for four minutes.
- Add some sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and cook it for four more minutes.
- Take a 175 mm diameter greased plate and pour the mixture in it.
- Cut the mixture into pieces and allow it to cool for about 30 minutes.
- Serve it.
Chenna rabri:
Ingredients:
- 1 litre of full-fat milk
- 2 teaspoons of cornflour.
- 1/4th teaspoon of kesar strands
- ½ cup sugar
- 1/4th teaspoon of citric acid
- 2 tablespoons of chopped grapes
- 5 tablespoons of chopped oranges
- ½ tablespoon of cardamom powder.
Recipe:
- Add 3 tablespoons of milk and cornflour to a bowl.
- Add kesar strands a warm water to another bowl.
- Heat some milk in a non-stick pan and boil it for 5-10 minutes.
- After it boils, add some sugar and heat it for 20 minutes.
- Add citric acid and water to the bowl.
- Add cornflour.
- Add the saffron-mixture water and allow it to cool.
- Add grapes and oranges and refrigerate for an hour.
- Serve chilled.
Anjeer Halwa:
Ingredients:
- 1/4th cup of dried figs
- 3 tablespoons of ghee
- ½ cup of powdered almonds
- 4 tablespoons of sugar
- 5 tablespoons of milk powder
- 1/4th tablespoon of elaichi.
Recipe:
- Boil some water in a saucepan and add some figs to it.
- Cook the mixture for about 4 minutes.
- Drain the mixture.
- Blend the mixture in a paste by using ½ cup water.
- Heat some ghee and add almonds to it.
- Add figs, milk powder, sugar, ½ cup water and cook it for 5 minutes.
- Add cardamom powder.
- Serve hot.
All Image Source: Shutterstock