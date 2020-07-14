Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here Are Easy And Best Recipes For The Occasion

Festivals like Raksha Bandhan truly strengthen family bonds. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is just around the corner. Here’s a list of some of the best Indian sweets recipes which you can master before Raksha Bandhan:

ALSO READ: When Taapsee Pannu Made Her Siblings Tie Her Rakhi & Enjoyed Perks Of Being Eldest

Indian sweets recipes for Raksha Bandhan:

Fruit Kulfi:

Ingredients:

1/2 of chopped bananas (peeled) Half cup of chopped (unpeeled) Two and a half cups of full-fat milk Half cup condensed milk One-fourth cup of milk powder Half teaspoon of cardamom powder

ALSO READ: Naadam Festival: Know The History, Meaning And Significance Of The Festival

Recipe:

Add the milk, milk powder and condensed milk to a non-stick pan.

Boil all the above ingredients.

Add cardamom powder to the mixture and stir for about 20 minutes.

Allow the mixture to cool down.

Add bananas and apples to the mixture.

Pour the mixture into 5 kulfi moulds and keep it in a freezer for 10-12 hours.

Before unmoulding, make sure to keep it outside for 5 minutes.

Insert a wooden skewer in the centre of the kulfi and pull it out.

Serve instantly.

ALSO READ: International Mango Festival Day: History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration

Almond barfi:

Ingredients:

3/4th Almonds Sugar Cardamom powder Ghee Half cup of cow’s milk Kesar strands

Recipe:

Add the almonds to a bowl of hot water and cover it with a lid.

Allow it to soak for two hours

Drain the water.

Peel the almonds.

Put the almonds in a mixer to make a paste out of it.

Keep the mixture aside.

Add some Kesar strands and warm milk in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Heat some ghee in a non-stick pan and add the almond paste to it.

Cook the mixture for four minutes.

Add some sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and cook it for four more minutes.

Take a 175 mm diameter greased plate and pour the mixture in it.

Cut the mixture into pieces and allow it to cool for about 30 minutes.

Serve it.

Chenna rabri:

Ingredients:

1 litre of full-fat milk 2 teaspoons of cornflour. 1/4th teaspoon of kesar strands ½ cup sugar 1/4th teaspoon of citric acid 2 tablespoons of chopped grapes 5 tablespoons of chopped oranges ½ tablespoon of cardamom powder.

Recipe:

Add 3 tablespoons of milk and cornflour to a bowl.

Add kesar strands a warm water to another bowl.

Heat some milk in a non-stick pan and boil it for 5-10 minutes.

After it boils, add some sugar and heat it for 20 minutes.

Add citric acid and water to the bowl.

Add cornflour.

Add the saffron-mixture water and allow it to cool.

Add grapes and oranges and refrigerate for an hour.

Serve chilled.

Anjeer Halwa:

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of dried figs 3 tablespoons of ghee ½ cup of powdered almonds 4 tablespoons of sugar 5 tablespoons of milk powder 1/4th tablespoon of elaichi.

Recipe:

Boil some water in a saucepan and add some figs to it.

Cook the mixture for about 4 minutes.

Drain the mixture.

Blend the mixture in a paste by using ½ cup water.

Heat some ghee and add almonds to it.

Add figs, milk powder, sugar, ½ cup water and cook it for 5 minutes.

Add cardamom powder.

Serve hot.

ALSO READ: Tuluni Festival: Know Its Origin, Significance And How It's Celebrated

All Image Source: Shutterstock