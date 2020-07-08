Billie Eilish Used To Cry Listening To Justin Bieber's Music, Reveals Her Mother Maggie

Billie Eilish has been busy with her Apple Music Radio show, me & dad radio. There, she discusses things with her father, Patrick. In a recent episode, Billie Eilish called upon her mother, Maggie as a special guest. They spoke about their old memories and Billie’s childhood obsession with Justin Beiber. Read more to know about Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.

Also Read | Billie Eilish And Her Idol Avril Lavigne Have Had Very Similar Journeys; Details Inside

Billie Eilish's love for Justin Bieber

Maggie remembers the time Billie had gone bonkers over Justin Beiber’s 2012 hit, As Long As You Love Me. maggie says that she remembers this one really well. She says that Billie just kept talking about it and was extremely excited that it was coming out. Maggie also mentioned that Billie just kept crying and crying. She says that now, the entire world knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it. The Bad Guy singer admitted that she would watch the video and just sob. Maggie also mentioned that they did consider taking Billie to therapy because she was in so much pain over Justin Bieber. She said that the feelings were so intense and it caused her so much pain.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Says She Wants To Be A Mentor To Billie Eilish For THIS Reason

During the same podcast, Billie says that there was a period where she cried every single day of her life. This was when Billie was around 13, 14 and 15. She revealed that she would cry every single day and this changed completely by the time she was 17, 18. She is proud to say that she barely cries anymore and it's one thing she has managed to overcome. She feels that it is a big deal and says it’s not wrong to cry, but it's a good thing to feel happier in life and doesn’t wish to cry anymore.

Also Read | When Hans Zimmer Spoke About Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' Theme Song

More about Billie Eilish

On the professional end, Billie Eilish was roped in to sing the title song for No Time To Die. Her song has been getting a lot of positive reaction by all her fans. Not only the fans but also a number of the known faces of the music industry have appreciated the American singer for the same. Billie also seems excited about her latest collaboration with the James Bond franchise and has shared a Tweet for the same. Her latest album, Live at Third Man Records has also been getting a lot of attention on social media. Fans have been loving her music and it has been dominating the list of top songs around the world.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Sues Two Social Media Users Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault For Defamation

Also Read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Give A Glimpse Into Their Romantic Road Trip To Utah

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.